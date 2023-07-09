BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated INF Ryan Mountcastle from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Bruce Zimmermann to Norfolk (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated LHP Amir Garrett for assignment. Placed RF Edward Olivarest on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 8.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Zach Pop from the 15-day IL and optioned him to Buffalo (IL). Sent LHP Hyun Jin Ryu to Dunedin (FSL) on a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Carlos Vargas from Reno (PCL). Placed LHP Tyler Gilbert on the paternity list.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent LHP Max Fried to Gwinnett (IL) on a rehab assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Designated RHP Michael Mariot for assignment. Reinstated RHP Ben Lively from the 15-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent SS Chris Taylor to Ranch Cucamonga (CAL) on a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed LHP Jose Alvarado on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 7. Recalled RHP Andrew Bellatti from Lehigh Valley (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent RHP Robert Suarez to Lake Elsinore (CAL) on a rehab assignment.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed Fs Troy Brown Jr. and Leonard Miller and G Shake Milton.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Signed D Cale Fleury to a two-year contract.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed LW Nils Hoglander to a two-year contract.

