BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHPs Forrest Whitley, Shawn Dubin and JP France to Sugar Land (PCL). Reassigned RHP Joe Record to minor league camp.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Reassigned C Cameron Barstad, RHP Geoff Hartlieb, and LHP Will Stewart to minor league camp. Optioned RHP Sean Reynolds to Pensacola (SL) and INF Jacob Amaya to Jacksonville (IL).

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled LW Alex Steeves from Toronto (AHL).

