|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed LHP John Means on the 60-day IL. Optioned LHP Alexander Wells to Norfolk (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Marcos Diplan from Norfolk.
DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled INF/OF Willi Castro from Toledo (IL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Sonny Gray on the 10-day IL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled OF Tim Locastro from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired RHP Riley O'Brien from Cincinnati in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed LHP Hyun Jin Ryu on the 10-day IL. Reinstated LHP Ryan Borucki from the 10-day IL.
|National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Matt Peacock from the taxi squad. Optioned LHP Caleb Smith to Reno (PCL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed INF/OF Garrett Hampson on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Colton Welker from Albuquerque (PCL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Phil Bickford from Oklahoma (PCL). Optioned LHP Garrett Cleavinger to Oklahoma.
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHP Daniel Castano to Jacksonville (IL). Recalled RHP Paul Campbell from Jacksonville.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled G Pyotr Kochetkov from Chicago (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Recallled F Fredrik Karlstrom from Texas (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled F Riley Barber from Grand Rapids (AHL). Reassigned F Chase Pearson to Grand Rapids.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled F Zachary Senyshyn from Belleville (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled D Santeri Hatakka from San Jose (AHL). Promoted F Danil Gushchin to San Jose.
WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned F Mikey Eyssimont to Manitoba (AHL).
