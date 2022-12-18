BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Acquired RHP Nick Garcia from Pittsburgh in exchange for INF/OF Connor Joe.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Boston C-F Al Horford $25,000 for making unnecessary and excessive contact during a Dec. 16th game at Orlando.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Reassigned RW Jan Jenik to Tucson (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled D Dennis Gilbert from Calgary (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Donovan Sebrango to Grand Rapids (AHL) from Toledo (ECHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed D Jason Demers to a one-year, two-way contract.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Loaned C Rasmus Kupari to Ontario (AHL). Reassigned D Jordan Spence to Ontario.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled C Anthony Richard from Laval (AHL). Loaned RW Rem Pitlick to Laval.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned Ds Kevin Gravel and Roland McKeown to Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned F Brian Halonen to Utice (AHL) from Adirondack (ECHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled RW Scott Sabourin from Belleville (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned LW Kieffer Bellows and RW Olie Lycksell to Lehigh Valley (AHL) from loan.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled C Logan Brown from Springfield (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned G Strauss mann to San Jose (AHL) from Wichita (ECHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned G Keith Petruzzelli to Toronto (AHL) from Newfoundland (ECHL).

Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Released F Nolan Sheeran from standard player contract (SPC).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Released RW Gordie Green from personal tryout contract (PTO). Recalled LW Kirill Tyutyayev and C Drew Worrad from Toledo (ECHL).

HERSHEY BEARS — Released G Padraig Carey from personal tryout contract (PTO). Returned D Martin Has to South Carolina (ECHL) from loan. Recalled G Tyler Wall from South Carolina.

TORONTO MARLIES — Returned F Nolan Walker to Newfoundland (ECHL) from loan.

UTICA COMETS — Returned G Isaac Poulter to Adirondack (ECHL) from loan.

ECHL

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed D Timothy Faulkner and F Dean Uakura to standard player contracts (SPC).

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Added G Matt Madore as emergency back up goalie (EBUG).

WHEELING NAILERS — Released G Derek Schaedig as emergency back up goalie (EBUG).

