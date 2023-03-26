BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHPs Yennier Cano and Spenser Watkins and LHP DL Hall to minor league camp.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Bailey Ober to St. Paul (IL). Reassigned LHP Danny Coulombe, RHP Aaron Sanchez and OF Kyle Garlick to minor league camp.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reassigned RHPs Tyler Danish and James Norwood to minor league camp.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed LHP Kirby Snead on the 60-day IL. Signed RHP Jeurys Familia.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Returned RHP Chris Clarke to the Chicago Cubs. Released OF Kole Calhoun. Reassigned C Brian O'Keefe, INFs Jose Cabalerro and Colin Moran and RHP Casey Sadler to minor league camp. Optioned LHP Gabe Speier to Tacoma (PCL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Released RHP Kyle Crick. Optioned RHP Yonny Chirinos to Durham (IL)
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned OF Pavin Smith and 3B Emmanuel Rivera to Reno (PCL). Reassigned INFs Phillip Evans and Jake Hager, C P.J. Higgins and RHP Peter Solomon to minor league camp.
CINCINNATI REDS — Traded LHP Steve Hajjar to Cleveland.
NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Jeff Brigham to Syracuse (IL). Reassigned LHP T.J. McFarland and RHP Jimmy Yacabonis to minor league camp.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed G DaQuan Jeffries to a rest-of-season contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Loaned LW Lukas Rousek to Rochester (AHL)
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed Sean Farrell to a three-year, entry-level contract.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Akira Schmid to Utica (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Loaned C Tyson Foerster and D Egor Zamula to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
