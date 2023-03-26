BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHPs Yennier Cano and Spenser Watkins and LHP DL Hall to minor league camp.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Bailey Ober to St. Paul (IL). Reassigned LHP Danny Coulombe, RHP Aaron Sanchez and OF Kyle Garlick to minor league camp.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reassigned RHPs Tyler Danish and James Norwood to minor league camp.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed LHP Kirby Snead on the 60-day IL. Signed RHP Jeurys Familia.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Returned RHP Chris Clarke to the Chicago Cubs. Released OF Kole Calhoun. Reassigned C Brian O'Keefe, INFs Jose Cabalerro and Colin Moran and RHP Casey Sadler to minor league camp. Optioned LHP Gabe Speier to Tacoma (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Released RHP Kyle Crick. Optioned RHP Yonny Chirinos to Durham (IL)

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned OF Pavin Smith and 3B Emmanuel Rivera to Reno (PCL). Reassigned INFs Phillip Evans and Jake Hager, C P.J. Higgins and RHP Peter Solomon to minor league camp.

CINCINNATI REDS — Traded LHP Steve Hajjar to Cleveland.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Jeff Brigham to Syracuse (IL). Reassigned LHP T.J. McFarland and RHP Jimmy Yacabonis to minor league camp.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed G DaQuan Jeffries to a rest-of-season contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Loaned LW Lukas Rousek to Rochester (AHL)

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed Sean Farrell to a three-year, entry-level contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Akira Schmid to Utica (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Loaned C Tyson Foerster and D Egor Zamula to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Trending Video

Recommended for you