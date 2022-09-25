BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Max Castillo from Omaha (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Aaron Sanchez outright to St. Paul (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent 3B Sheldon Neuse outright to Las Vegas (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Dusten Knight outright to Durham (IL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Transferred RHP Art Warren from the 7-day IL to the 60-day IL. Reinstated RHP Daniel Duarte from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Daniel Duarte to Louisville (IL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Announced the departure of manager Don Mattingly at the end of the 2022 season.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated RHP Freddy Peralta from the 15-day IL. Placed RHP Luis Perdomo on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 24. Sent CF Jonathan Davis outright to Nashville (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Designated 3B Johan Camargo for assignment. Placed LHP Brad Hand on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 22. Selected the contract of RHP Chris Devenski from Lehigh Valley (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed INF/OF Miguel Andujar off waivers from the New York Yankees.

