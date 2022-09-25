|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Max Castillo from Omaha (IL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Aaron Sanchez outright to St. Paul (IL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent 3B Sheldon Neuse outright to Las Vegas (PCL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Dusten Knight outright to Durham (IL).
|National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Transferred RHP Art Warren from the 7-day IL to the 60-day IL. Reinstated RHP Daniel Duarte from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Daniel Duarte to Louisville (IL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Announced the departure of manager Don Mattingly at the end of the 2022 season.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated RHP Freddy Peralta from the 15-day IL. Placed RHP Luis Perdomo on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 24. Sent CF Jonathan Davis outright to Nashville (IL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Designated 3B Johan Camargo for assignment. Placed LHP Brad Hand on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 22. Selected the contract of RHP Chris Devenski from Lehigh Valley (IL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed INF/OF Miguel Andujar off waivers from the New York Yankees.
