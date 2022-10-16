HOCKEY

National Hockey League

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Sent G Samuel Ersson to Lehigh Valley (AHL). Reinstated G Felix Sandstrom from the injured, non-roster list.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Sent D Trevor Carrick to Syracuse (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled D Victor Mete and Fs Wayne Simmonds and Nick Robertson from Toronto (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Reassigned C Sheldon Dries to Abbotsford (AHL). Recalled D Noah Juulsen from Abbotsford.

