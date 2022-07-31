|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHPs Eric Hilderbrand, Tristan Stivors, Mason Adams, Nick Altermatt, Drew McDaniel, Kole Ramage, Connor McCullough and Mark McLaughlin, SS Taishi Nakawake, 3Bs Brooks Baldwin and Drake Logan, 2B Mario Camilletti, LHP Jake Palisch, Cs Michael Turner and Troy Claunch and 1B Tim Elko on minor league contracts.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Jonathan Heasley to Omaha (IL). Recalled RHP Carlos Hernandez from Omaha.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated RHP Jimmy Herget from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Chase Silseth from Salt Lake (PCL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled OF Jarred Kelenic from Tacoma (PCL). Selected the contract of OF Jack Larsen from Arkansas (TL). Placed OFs Julio Rodriguez and Dylan Moore on the 10-day IL. Designated LHP Anthony Misiewicz for assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Activated LF David Peralta and SS Taylor Walls. Optioned 3B Josh Lowe to Durham (IL).
|National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with SS Joshua Day, C Gavin Logan, LHP Spencer Giesting, OF Kevin Graham and SS Demetrio Crisantes on minor league contracts.
CHICAGO CUBS — Added INF Zach McKinstry to the active roster. Optioned INF Alfonso Rivas to Iowa (IL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Added RHP Chris Martin to the active roster. Optioned RHP Jake Reed to Oklahoma City (PCL).
NEW YORK METS — Sent RHP R.J. Alvarez outright to Syracuse (IL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned 3B Johan Camargo to Lehigh Valley (IL). Activated 2B Edmundo Sosa.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated OF Bryan Reynolds from the paternity list. Optioned INF/OF Diego Castillo to Indianapolis (IL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Traded RHP Raynel Espinal to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for INF Dixon Machado. Designated RHP Tobias Myers for assignment. Placed INF Thairo Estrada on the 7-day concussion IL.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed OL Darryl Williams. Waived TE Naz Bohannon.
SAN DIEGO CHARGERS — Signed TE Sage Surratt.
