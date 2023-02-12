BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with LHP Caleb Smith and C Kevin Plawecki on minor league contracts.

Minor League
Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF Jace Mercer. Placed OF Ian Bibiloni on the inactive list.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed OF Liam McArthur.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed OF Adan Fernandez.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Traded 1B/OF Matt Warkentin to the Joliet Slammers for RHP Dan Kubiuk.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Waived G Reggie Jackson.

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Waived Gs Danny Green and John Wall.

ORLANDO MAGIC — Waived Gs Patrick Beverley and Terrrence Ross.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Waived F Stanley Johnson.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned D Brad Hunt to Colorado (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled LW Grigori Denisenko from Charlotte (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Sent D Jacob Moverare to Ontario (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Reinstated RW Joel Armia from injured reserve.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Kevin Mandolese from Belleville (AHL).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you