|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with INF Johan Camargo on a minor league contract.
|BASKETBALL
|Women's National Basketball Association
ATLANTA DREAM — Acquired G Allisha Gray from Dallas in exchange for a 2023 first-round draft pack and a 2025 first-round pick.
LAS VEGAS ACES — Acquired C Amanda Zahui B and a 2024 second-round draft pick from Los Angeles in exchange for F Dearica Hamby and a 2024 first-round draft pick.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Waived LW Anton Blidh.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled D Samuel Bolduc from Bridgeport (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Assigned D Jacob Bernard-Docker to Belleville (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reinstated C Ryan Poehling from injured reserve.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned D Steve Santini to Springfield (AHL).
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Waived RW John Hayden.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Waived LW Dryden Hunt.
