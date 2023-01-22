BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with INF Johan Camargo on a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL
Women's National Basketball Association

ATLANTA DREAM — Acquired G Allisha Gray from Dallas in exchange for a 2023 first-round draft pack and a 2025 first-round pick.

LAS VEGAS ACES — Acquired C Amanda Zahui B and a 2024 second-round draft pick from Los Angeles in exchange for F Dearica Hamby and a 2024 first-round draft pick.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Waived LW Anton Blidh.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled D Samuel Bolduc from Bridgeport (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Assigned D Jacob Bernard-Docker to Belleville (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reinstated C Ryan Poehling from injured reserve.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned D Steve Santini to Springfield (AHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Waived RW John Hayden.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Waived LW Dryden Hunt.

