BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Nick Robertson from Worcester (IL). Optioned LHP Joe Jacques to Worcester.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled C Carlos Perez from Charlotte (IL). Placed C Seby Zavala on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 3.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Designated RHP Spenser Watkins for assignment. Reinstated RHP Jose Urquidy from the 60-day IL.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHP Reynaldo Lopez on the bereavement list.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled LHP Brent Headrick from St. Paul (IL). Optioned LHP Jovani Moran to St. Paul.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned 2B Vidal Brujan to Durham (IL).
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Caleb Kilian from Iowa (IL). Optioned LHP Anthony Kay to Iowa.
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Daniel Duarte to Louisville (IL). Recalled RHP Lyon Richardson from Louisville.
MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of RHP Geoff Hartlieb from Jacksonville (IL). Optioned LHP Ryan Weathers to Jacksonville.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated RHP Brandon Woodruff from the 60-day IL. Optioned LHP Clayton Andrews to Nashville (IL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Place OF Brandon Marsh on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of INF/OF Weston Wilson from Lehigh Valley (IL). Selected the contract of 3B Weston Wilson from Lehigh Valley.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned INF Casey Schmitt to Sacramento (PCL). Recalled INF Mark Mathias from Sacramento.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Trevor Williams from the bereavement list. Returned C Israel Pineda from rehab, reinstated him from the 60-day IL, and optioned him to Harrisburg (EL). Requested unconditional release waivers for RHP Paolo Espino. Optioned Amos Willingham to Rochester (IL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NEW YORK JETS — Released LBs Hamsah Nasirildeen and Maalik Hall.
