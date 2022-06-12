|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed INF Chris Owings on unconditional release waivers.
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 9. Recalled RHP Kutter Crawford from Worcester (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Aaron Bummer on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 9. Optioned RHP Davis Martin to Charlotte (IL). Recalled LHP Tanner Banks from Charlotte. Selected the contract of C Seby Zavala from Charlotte. Designated DH/OF Yermin Mercedes for assignment.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Transferred LHP Jake Brentz from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with RHP Tim Holdgrafer on a minor league contract. Optioned LHP Angel Zerpa to NW Arkansas (TL). Reinstated LHP Amir Garrett from the IL.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated RHP Austin Warren from the IL. Optioned RHP Oliver Ortega to Salt Lake (PCL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of RHP Tyler Thornburg from St. Paul (IL). Designated RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez for assignment.
|National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP Luke Weaver from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Edwin Uceta from Reno (PCL). Designated INF Drew Ellis for assignment.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent SS Joe Dunand outright to Gwinnett (IL).
CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated LHP Sean Newcomb from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Michael Rucker to Iowa (IL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Chad Smith from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned RHP Justin Lawrence to Albuquerque.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled LHP Jose Alvarado from Lehigh Valley (IL). Optioned LHP Christopher Sanchez to Lehigh Valley.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Reiss Knehr and OF Brent Rooker to El Paso (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Kyle Tyler from El Paso.
