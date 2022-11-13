|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned D Kale Clague to Rochester (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reinstated LW Joona Luoto from the non-roster injured reserve and sent to Cleveland (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled C Lias Anderson from Ontario (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Nico Daws to Utica (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled D Jacob Larsson from Belleville (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Assigned D Mark Friedman to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.