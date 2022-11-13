HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned D Kale Clague to Rochester (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reinstated LW Joona Luoto from the non-roster injured reserve and sent to Cleveland (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled C Lias Anderson from Ontario (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Nico Daws to Utica (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled D Jacob Larsson from Belleville (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Assigned D Mark Friedman to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you