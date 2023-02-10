New England11
Dallas8
Denver8
Pittsburgh8
San Francisco7
Green Bay5
Miami5
N.Y. Giants5
Oakland-L.A. Raiders5
St. Louis-L.A. Rams5
Washington5
Buffalo4
Indianapolis-Baltimore4
Minnesota4
Kansas City5
Cincinnati3
Philadelphia4
Seattle3
Atlanta2
Baltimore2
Carolina2
Chicago2
Tampa Bay2
Arizona1
New Orleans1
N.Y. Jets1
San Diego1
Tennessee1
Cleveland0
Detroit0
Jacksonville0
Houston0

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you