WLPct.PFPA
Baltimore Ravens201.0006838
New Orleans101.0003117
N.Y. Jets101.000167
Tampa Bay201.0007930
Green Bay41.800158101
N.Y. Giants41.800104104
Pittsburgh62.750193164
San Francisco52.714239154
Kansas City22.5007393
Dallas53.625221132
Oakland-L.A. Raiders32.600132114
Washington32.600122103
New England65.545246282
Indianapolis-Baltimore22.5006977
Chicago11.5006339
L.A.-St. Louis Rams23.40085100
Miami23.40074103
Denver35.375147259
Philadelphia12.3337284
Seattle12.3337757
Arizona01.0002327
San Diego01.0002649
Tennessee01.0001623
Atlanta02.0004768
Carolina02.0003956
Cincinnati03.0002069
Buffalo04.00073139
Minnesota04.0003495

