|W
|L
|Pct.
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore Ravens
|2
|0
|1.000
|68
|38
|New Orleans
|1
|0
|1.000
|31
|17
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|0
|1.000
|16
|7
|Tampa Bay
|2
|0
|1.000
|79
|30
|Green Bay
|4
|1
|.800
|158
|101
|N.Y. Giants
|4
|1
|.800
|104
|104
|Pittsburgh
|6
|2
|.750
|193
|164
|San Francisco
|5
|2
|.714
|239
|154
|Dallas
|5
|3
|.625
|221
|132
|Kansas City
|3
|2
|.600
|111
|128
|Oakland-L.A. Raiders
|3
|2
|.600
|132
|114
|Washington
|3
|2
|.600
|122
|103
|New England
|6
|5
|.545
|246
|282
|Indianapolis-Baltimore
|2
|2
|.500
|69
|77
|Chicago
|1
|1
|.500
|63
|39
|L.A.-St. Louis Rams
|2
|3
|.400
|85
|100
|Miami
|2
|3
|.400
|74
|103
|Denver
|3
|5
|.375
|147
|259
|Seattle
|1
|2
|.333
|77
|57
|Philadelphia
|1
|3
|.250
|107
|122
|Arizona
|0
|1
|.000
|23
|27
|San Diego
|0
|1
|.000
|26
|49
|Tennessee
|0
|1
|.000
|16
|23
|Atlanta
|0
|2
|.000
|47
|68
|Carolina
|0
|2
|.000
|39
|56
|Cincinnati
|0
|3
|.000
|57
|69
|Buffalo
|0
|4
|.000
|73
|139
|Minnesota
|0
|4
|.000
|34
|95
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.