Kansas City Chiefs
First Quarter
TimeTimeTimeBallDriveNo.Yds.YdsNet1stLastGiven
NoRecdLostPossObtainBeganPlyGainPenYdsDwnScrmUp
110:096:573:12KickoffKC256750753PH18Touchdown
24:462:242:22PuntKC347375422PH24MissedFG
Second Quarter
314:5213:181:34KickoffKC2532020KC27Punt
42:201:220:58KickoffKC25514-591KC34Punt
Third Quarter
515:009:305:30KickoffKC2510750755PH01Touchdown
Fourth Quarter
61:4512:044:41KickoffKC259705755PH05Touchdown
710:119:220:49PuntPH0535051PH04Touchdown
85:150:085:07KickoffKC2512624664PH09FieldGoal
Philadelphia Eagles
First Quarter
TimeTimeTimeBallDriveNo.Yds.YdsNet1stLastGiven
NoRecdLostPossObtainBeganPlyGainPenYdsDwnScrmUp
115:0010:094:51KickoffPH2511750756KC01Touchdown
26:574:462:11KickoffPH2536-10-40PH21Punt
Second Quarter
32:2414:522:32MissFGPH325635683KC45Touchdown
413:189:393:39PuntPH33615-4111PH49Fumble
59:392:207:19KickoffPH2512714755KC04Touchdown
61:220:001:22PuntPH438400402KC17FieldGoal
Third Quarter
79:301:457:45KickoffPH251765-5604KC15FieldGoal
Fourth Quarter
812:0410:111:53KickoffPH2537070PH32Punt
99:225:154:07KickoffPH258750754KC02Touchdown
100:080:000:08KickoffPH3610000PH36EndofGame
Time Of Possession
Team1st2nd3rd4thTotal
Kansas City5:392:327:158:5224:13
Philadelphia9:2612:287:456:0835:47

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

