By The Associated Press
Six Titles

New England Patriots (2002, 2004, 2005 , 2015, 2017, 2019)

Pittsburgh Steelers (1975, 1976, 1979, 1980, 2006, 2009)

Five

Dallas Cowboys (1972, 1978, 1993, 1994, 1996)

San Francisco 49ers (1982, 1985, 1995, 1989, 1990)

Four

Green Bay Packers (1967, 1968, 1997, 2011)

N.Y. Giants (1987, 1991, 2008, 2012)

Three

Denver Broncos (1998, 1999, 2016)

L.A./Oakland Raiders (1977, 1981, 1984)

Washington (1983, 1988, 1992)

Two

Baltimore/Indianapolis Colts (1971, 2007)

Baltimore Ravens (2001, 2013)

Kansas City Chiefs (1970, 2020)

L.A./St. Louis Rams (2000, 2022)

Miami Dolphins (1973, 1974)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2003, 2021)

One

Chicago Bears (1986), New Orleans Saints (2010), N.Y. Jets (1969), Philadelphia Eagles (2018), Seattle Seahawks (2014), St. Louis Rams (2000).

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

