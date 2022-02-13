Sweden 10, United States 4
|Sweden
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3
|—
|10
|United States
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|—
|4
Sweden
Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 247, Team Percentage: 86.
A. Hasselborg Shots: 18, Points: 58, Percentage: 81.
A. Knochenhauer Shots: 18, Points: 68, Percentage: 94.
S. Mabergs Shots: 18, Points: 63, Percentage: 88.
S. McManus Shots: 18, Points: 58, Percentage: 81.
United States
Team Shots: 71, Team Points: 236, Team Percentage: 83.
B. Hamilton Shots: 18, Points: 63, Percentage: 88.
T. Peterson Shots: 18, Points: 62, Percentage: 86.
N. Roth Shots: 18, Points: 61, Percentage: 85.
T. Peterson Shots: 17, Points: 50, Percentage: 74.