|Australia
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Sweden
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Half_1, Sweden, Rolfo, (penalty kick), 30th minute.
Second Half_2, Sweden, Asllani, (Ilestedt), 62nd.
Goalies_Australia, Mackenzie Arnold, Lydia Williams, Teagan Micah; Sweden, Zecira Musovic, Jennifer Falk, Tove Enblom.
Yellow Cards_Gorry, Australia, 45th+1; Rubensson, Sweden, 89th; Hurtig, Sweden, 90th+5.
Referee_Cheryl Foster. Assistant Referees_Michelle O'Neill, Franca Overtoom, Marco Fritz. 4th Official_Rebecca Welch.
