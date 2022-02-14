Sweden 7, ROC 5

Sweden11002102007
ROC00100020205

Sweden

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 281, Team Percentage: 88.

N. Edin Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

O. Eriksson Shots: 20, Points: 75, Percentage: 94.

C. Sundgren Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.

R. Wranaa Shots: 20, Points: 76, Percentage: 95.

ROC

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 260, Team Percentage: 81.

S. Glukhov Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.

A. Kalalb Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

E. Klimov Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.

D. Mironov Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you