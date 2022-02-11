Switzerland 8, ROC 7
|Switzerland
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|—
|8
|ROC
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|—
|7
Switzerland
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 259, Team Percentage: 81.
M. Barbezat Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.
E. Neuenschwander Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.
A. Paetz Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.
S. Tirinzoni Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.
ROC
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 245, Team Percentage: 77.
G. Arsenkina Shots: 20, Points: 57, Percentage: 71.
A. Kovaleva Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.
E. Kuzmina Shots: 20, Points: 76, Percentage: 95.
J. Portunova Shots: 20, Points: 50, Percentage: 63.