Virginia0013720
Syracuse1063322

First Quarter

SYR_Shrader 17 run (Szmyt kick), 12:18.

SYR_FG Szmyt 26, :54.

Second Quarter

SYR_FG Szmyt 32, 14:15.

SYR_FG Szmyt 28, 1:21.

Third Quarter

UVA_K.Thompson 1 run (Bettridge kick), 9:46.

UVA_P.Jones 4 run (kick failed), 9:26.

SYR_FG Szmyt 40, :24.

Fourth Quarter

UVA_L.Davis 4 pass from Armstrong (Bettridge kick), 5:51.

SYR_FG Szmyt 31, 1:14.

A_34,590.

UVASYR
First downs1720
Total Net Yards287352
Rushes-yards29-14938-75
Passing138277
Punt Returns0-02-12
Kickoff Returns4-1012-70
Interceptions Ret.1-141-5
Comp-Att-Int19-38-122-33-1
Sacked-Yards Lost4-176-28
Punts4-48.03-42.0
Fumbles-Lost1-13-3
Penalties-Yards12-10512-91
Time of Possession25:1034:50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Virginia, P.Jones 13-87, Armstrong 11-29, Hollins 2-22, K.Thompson 2-10, X.Brown 1-1. Syracuse, Tucker 21-60, Shrader 14-11, Jackson 1-4, Allen 1-1, (Team) 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Virginia, Armstrong 19-38-1-138. Syracuse, Shrader 22-33-1-277.

RECEIVING_Virginia, K.Thompson 8-55, Wicks 5-42, Misch 2-18, Hollins 2-15, L.Davis 1-4, P.Jones 1-4. Syracuse, Gadsden 7-113, Tucker 5-39, Pena 2-41, Jackson 2-28, Cooper 2-27, Alford 2-18, Allen 1-7, Mang 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Virginia, Farrell 50, Farrell 48.

