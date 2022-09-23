|Virginia
|0
|0
|13
|7
|—
|20
|Syracuse
|10
|6
|3
|3
|—
|22
First Quarter
SYR_Shrader 17 run (Szmyt kick), 12:18.
SYR_FG Szmyt 26, :54.
Second Quarter
SYR_FG Szmyt 32, 14:15.
SYR_FG Szmyt 28, 1:21.
Third Quarter
UVA_K.Thompson 1 run (Bettridge kick), 9:46.
UVA_P.Jones 4 run (kick failed), 9:26.
SYR_FG Szmyt 40, :24.
Fourth Quarter
UVA_L.Davis 4 pass from Armstrong (Bettridge kick), 5:51.
SYR_FG Szmyt 31, 1:14.
A_34,590.
|UVA
|SYR
|First downs
|17
|20
|Total Net Yards
|287
|352
|Rushes-yards
|29-149
|38-75
|Passing
|138
|277
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-12
|Kickoff Returns
|4-101
|2-70
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-14
|1-5
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-38-1
|22-33-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-17
|6-28
|Punts
|4-48.0
|3-42.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|3-3
|Penalties-Yards
|12-105
|12-91
|Time of Possession
|25:10
|34:50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Virginia, P.Jones 13-87, Armstrong 11-29, Hollins 2-22, K.Thompson 2-10, X.Brown 1-1. Syracuse, Tucker 21-60, Shrader 14-11, Jackson 1-4, Allen 1-1, (Team) 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Virginia, Armstrong 19-38-1-138. Syracuse, Shrader 22-33-1-277.
RECEIVING_Virginia, K.Thompson 8-55, Wicks 5-42, Misch 2-18, Hollins 2-15, L.Davis 1-4, P.Jones 1-4. Syracuse, Gadsden 7-113, Tucker 5-39, Pena 2-41, Jackson 2-28, Cooper 2-27, Alford 2-18, Allen 1-7, Mang 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Virginia, Farrell 50, Farrell 48.
