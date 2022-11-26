|Syracuse
|0
|3
|3
|26
|—
|32
|Boston College
|10
|0
|0
|13
|—
|23
First Quarter
BC_FG Lytton 28, 13:30.
BC_Flowers 7 pass from Morehead (Lytton kick), 10:47.
Second Quarter
SYR_FG Szmyt 47, 2:18.
Third Quarter
SYR_FG Szmyt 29, 1:34.
Fourth Quarter
BC_Garwo 5 run (Lytton kick), 12:58.
SYR_Cooper 8 pass from Shrader (run failed), 9:56.
SYR_Alford 58 pass from Shrader (pass failed), 7:05.
SYR_Tucker 5 run (Szmyt kick), 2:29.
SYR_Tucker 29 run (Szmyt kick), 1:35.
BC_Flowers 3 pass from Morehead (pass failed), :07.
A_30,113.
|SYR
|BC
|First downs
|23
|22
|Total Net Yards
|443
|341
|Rushes-yards
|39-158
|36-89
|Passing
|285
|252
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-18
|Kickoff Returns
|1-35
|2-40
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-27-0
|29-38-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|6-33
|3-19
|Punts
|2-20.5
|3-35.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Penalties-Yards
|14-91
|5-45
|Time of Possession
|30:56
|29:03
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Syracuse, Tucker 21-125, Shrader 15-20, Allen 2-13, (Team) 1-0. Boston College, Garwo 25-83, Morehead 7-8, Broome 2-1, Flowers 2-(minus 3).
PASSING_Syracuse, Shrader 21-27-0-285. Boston College, Morehead 29-38-0-252.
RECEIVING_Syracuse, Cooper 7-80, Gadsden 6-106, Alford 4-83, Mang 1-8, Jackson 1-6, Tucker 1-4, Allen 1-(minus 2). Boston College, Broome 9-71, Flowers 8-110, Garwo 4-19, Gill 3-17, Johnson 3-16, Tomlin 1-12, Witter 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Syracuse, Szmyt 40. Boston College, Lytton 46, Lytton 45.
