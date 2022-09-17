Purdue6302029
Syracuse3072232

First Quarter

SYR_FG Szmyt 50, 5:33.

PUR_Mockobee 15 run (kick failed), :39.

Second Quarter

PUR_FG Fineran 41, 7:54.

Third Quarter

SYR_I.Jones 3 pass from Shrader (Szmyt kick), 2:11.

Fourth Quarter

PUR_Durham 11 pass from O'Connell (pass failed), 11:25.

SYR_Gadsden 46 pass from Shrader (Shrader run), 8:17.

SYR_Okechukwu 25 interception return (Szmyt kick), 8:08.

PUR_C.Jones 55 pass from O'Connell (Fineran kick), 6:41.

PUR_Durham 12 pass from O'Connell (Fineran kick), :51.

SYR_Gadsden 25 pass from Shrader (Szmyt kick), :07.

PURSYR
First downs2622
Total Net Yards485306
Rushes-yards22-6134-125
Passing424181
Punt Returns2-213-13
Kickoff Returns0-01-27
Interceptions Ret.0-01-25
Comp-Att-Int39-55-113-30-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-61-1
Punts3-40.06-43.5
Fumbles-Lost0-02-0
Penalties-Yards12-13810-90
Time of Possession32:2715:03

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Purdue, Mockobee 8-22, Downing 10-22, Tracy 1-13, O'Connell 1-7, K.Lewis 1-3, Sheffield 1-(minus 6). Syracuse, Shrader 16-83, Tucker 18-42.

PASSING_Purdue, O'Connell 39-55-1-424. Syracuse, Shrader 13-29-0-181, Johnson 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Purdue, Jones 11-188, Durham 9-83, Sheffield 5-45, Tracy 5-24, Burks 3-38, Rice 2-31, Piferi 2-8, Mockobee 2-7. Syracuse, Gadsden 6-112, Jackson 2-23, Tucker 2-23, I.Jones 2-12, Cooper 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Purdue, Fineran 41. Syracuse, Szmyt 41.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you