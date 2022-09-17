|Purdue
|6
|3
|0
|20
|—
|29
|Syracuse
|3
|0
|7
|22
|—
|32
First Quarter
SYR_FG Szmyt 50, 5:33.
PUR_Mockobee 15 run (kick failed), :39.
Second Quarter
PUR_FG Fineran 41, 7:54.
Third Quarter
SYR_I.Jones 3 pass from Shrader (Szmyt kick), 2:11.
Fourth Quarter
PUR_Durham 11 pass from O'Connell (pass failed), 11:25.
SYR_Gadsden 46 pass from Shrader (Shrader run), 8:17.
SYR_Okechukwu 25 interception return (Szmyt kick), 8:08.
PUR_C.Jones 55 pass from O'Connell (Fineran kick), 6:41.
PUR_Durham 12 pass from O'Connell (Fineran kick), :51.
SYR_Gadsden 25 pass from Shrader (Szmyt kick), :07.
|PUR
|SYR
|First downs
|26
|22
|Total Net Yards
|485
|306
|Rushes-yards
|22-61
|34-125
|Passing
|424
|181
|Punt Returns
|2-21
|3-13
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-27
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-25
|Comp-Att-Int
|39-55-1
|13-30-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-6
|1-1
|Punts
|3-40.0
|6-43.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|12-138
|10-90
|Time of Possession
|32:27
|15:03
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Purdue, Mockobee 8-22, Downing 10-22, Tracy 1-13, O'Connell 1-7, K.Lewis 1-3, Sheffield 1-(minus 6). Syracuse, Shrader 16-83, Tucker 18-42.
PASSING_Purdue, O'Connell 39-55-1-424. Syracuse, Shrader 13-29-0-181, Johnson 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Purdue, Jones 11-188, Durham 9-83, Sheffield 5-45, Tracy 5-24, Burks 3-38, Rice 2-31, Piferi 2-8, Mockobee 2-7. Syracuse, Gadsden 6-112, Jackson 2-23, Tucker 2-23, I.Jones 2-12, Cooper 1-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Purdue, Fineran 41. Syracuse, Szmyt 41.
