Syracuse231428065

First Quarter

SYR_L.Allen 3 run (Denaburg kick), 7:18.

SYR_Alford 13 pass from Shrader (Denaburg kick), 5:00.

SYR_Wilson 30 interception return (pass failed), 3:41.

SYR_FG Denaburg 25, :54.

Second Quarter

SYR_I.Jones 44 pass from Shrader (Denaburg kick), 11:36.

SYR_Gadsden 14 pass from Shrader (Denaburg kick), 7:13.

Third Quarter

SYR_Hatcher 4 pass from Shrader (Denaburg kick), 11:55.

SYR_I.Jones 5 pass from Del Rio-Wilson (Denaburg kick), 7:48.

SYR_Long 25 pass from Del Rio-Wilson (Denaburg kick), 7:13.

SYR_Gill 18 pass from Del Rio-Wilson (Denaburg kick), 1:34.

A_32,465.

COLGSYR
First downs733
Total Net Yards106677
Rushes-yards38-5452-271
Passing52406
Punt Returns0-07-72
Kickoff Returns0-01-0
Interceptions Ret.1-162-30
Comp-Att-Int11-20-228-37-1
Sacked-Yards Lost3-161-5
Punts9-47.5561-49.0
Fumbles-Lost3-14-2
Penalties-Yards6-407-60
Time of Possession29:2030:40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Colgate, Henry 10-34, Gee 9-25, Brescia 8-7, Osborne 6-6, Cassamajor 2-5, Moore 1-3, Saunders 1-(minus 2), Pruett 1-(minus 24). Syracuse, Allen 16-107, Daniels 11-63, Shrader 8-40, M.Escobar 4-30, Price 6-18, Davis 2-5, Branham 3-5, Del Rio-Wilson 1-2, MacPhail 1-1.

PASSING_Colgate, Brescia 7-14-2-29, Osborne 3-5-0-16, Stearney 1-1-0-7. Syracuse, Shrader 18-24-1-257, Del Rio-Wilson 10-13-0-149.

RECEIVING_Colgate, Moore 3-19, Hurleman 2-9, Henry 2-2, Swanson 1-9, Hutchison 1-5, Saunders 1-5, Parker 1-3. Syracuse, Gadsden 6-57, Brown 5-65, Hatcher 4-105, Jones 3-71, Alford 3-27, Long 2-36, Daniels 2-15, Gill 1-18, Price 1-9, Villari 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

