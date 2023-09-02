|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Syracuse
|23
|14
|28
|0
|—
|65
First Quarter
SYR_L.Allen 3 run (Denaburg kick), 7:18.
SYR_Alford 13 pass from Shrader (Denaburg kick), 5:00.
SYR_Wilson 30 interception return (pass failed), 3:41.
SYR_FG Denaburg 25, :54.
Second Quarter
SYR_I.Jones 44 pass from Shrader (Denaburg kick), 11:36.
SYR_Gadsden 14 pass from Shrader (Denaburg kick), 7:13.
Third Quarter
SYR_Hatcher 4 pass from Shrader (Denaburg kick), 11:55.
SYR_I.Jones 5 pass from Del Rio-Wilson (Denaburg kick), 7:48.
SYR_Long 25 pass from Del Rio-Wilson (Denaburg kick), 7:13.
SYR_Gill 18 pass from Del Rio-Wilson (Denaburg kick), 1:34.
A_32,465.
|COLG
|SYR
|First downs
|7
|33
|Total Net Yards
|106
|677
|Rushes-yards
|38-54
|52-271
|Passing
|52
|406
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|7-72
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-16
|2-30
|Comp-Att-Int
|11-20-2
|28-37-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-16
|1-5
|Punts
|9-47.556
|1-49.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|4-2
|Penalties-Yards
|6-40
|7-60
|Time of Possession
|29:20
|30:40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Colgate, Henry 10-34, Gee 9-25, Brescia 8-7, Osborne 6-6, Cassamajor 2-5, Moore 1-3, Saunders 1-(minus 2), Pruett 1-(minus 24). Syracuse, Allen 16-107, Daniels 11-63, Shrader 8-40, M.Escobar 4-30, Price 6-18, Davis 2-5, Branham 3-5, Del Rio-Wilson 1-2, MacPhail 1-1.
PASSING_Colgate, Brescia 7-14-2-29, Osborne 3-5-0-16, Stearney 1-1-0-7. Syracuse, Shrader 18-24-1-257, Del Rio-Wilson 10-13-0-149.
RECEIVING_Colgate, Moore 3-19, Hurleman 2-9, Henry 2-2, Swanson 1-9, Hutchison 1-5, Saunders 1-5, Parker 1-3. Syracuse, Gadsden 6-57, Brown 5-65, Hatcher 4-105, Jones 3-71, Alford 3-27, Long 2-36, Daniels 2-15, Gill 1-18, Price 1-9, Villari 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
