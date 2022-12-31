FGFTReb
BOSTON COLLEGEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bickerstaff215-62-43-52112
Ashton-Langford355-122-21-43414
Langford302-42-20-2336
Zackery341-91-14-5033
Aligbe254-113-60-50412
Post173-62-21-3218
Madsen141-40-01-1002
McGlockton132-43-40-4008
Kelley70-00-00-1100
Penha40-10-01-1100
Totals20023-5715-2111-31121665

Percentages: FG .404, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Ashton-Langford 2-5, McGlockton 1-1, Aligbe 1-2, Madsen 0-1, Zackery 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Bickerstaff 2).

Turnovers: 16 (Ashton-Langford 4, Langford 4, Aligbe 3, Bickerstaff 2, McGlockton, Post, Zackery).

Steals: 8 (Ashton-Langford 4, Bickerstaff 2, Aligbe, Zackery).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SYRACUSEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bell141-20-00-2122
Williams276-112-25-111016
Edwards253-84-41-81410
Girard398-194-50-34124
Mintz358-152-20-37218
Taylor192-30-00-2026
Hima150-00-01-2040
Ajak90-00-01-1210
Copeland70-01-21-1111
Torrence61-20-01-1002
Brown40-10-01-2000
Totals20029-6113-1511-36171779

Percentages: FG .475, FT .867.

3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (Girard 4-10, Taylor 2-2, Williams 2-2, Bell 0-1, Mintz 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Hima 4, Williams 3).

Turnovers: 13 (Mintz 4, Girard 3, Williams 3, Ajak, Brown, Copeland).

Steals: 8 (Mintz 2, Williams 2, Copeland, Edwards, Girard, Taylor).

Technical Fouls: None.

Boston College273865
Syracuse364379

A_17,693 (35,446).

