SYRACUSE (13-7)
Bell 0-1 2-3 2, Williams 0-3 1-2 1, Edwards 6-9 2-2 14, Girard 11-21 0-0 28, Mintz 4-7 5-9 13, Brown 8-9 2-2 18, Copeland 1-4 0-0 2, Hima 0-0 0-0 0, Torrence 1-2 0-0 2, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-56 12-18 80.
GEORGIA TECH (8-11)
Howard 2-2 0-0 4, Moore 4-13 3-6 11, Coleman 6-9 0-0 17, Kelly 5-14 0-0 13, Smith 4-11 0-0 9, Sturdivant 3-8 0-0 7, Franklin 1-1 0-0 2, Meka 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 3-6 63.
Halftime_Syracuse 40-33. 3-Point Goals_Syracuse 6-14 (Girard 6-10, Bell 0-1, Copeland 0-1, Mintz 0-1, Williams 0-1), Georgia Tech 10-31 (Coleman 5-8, Kelly 3-11, Smith 1-6, Sturdivant 1-6). Rebounds_Syracuse 30 (Edwards 7), Georgia Tech 23 (Moore 5). Assists_Syracuse 18 (Girard 7), Georgia Tech 20 (Smith 7). Total Fouls_Syracuse 12, Georgia Tech 17. A_5,586 (8,600).
