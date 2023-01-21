FGFTReb
SYRACUSEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bell180-12-30-0102
Williams80-31-20-3001
Edwards276-92-23-71414
Girard4011-210-00-57028
Mintz294-75-91-36213
Brown328-92-22-40318
Copeland171-40-02-6212
Hima130-00-00-1020
Torrence111-20-00-1102
Taylor50-00-00-0000
Totals20031-5612-188-30181280

Percentages: FG .554, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Girard 6-10, Bell 0-1, Copeland 0-1, Mintz 0-1, Williams 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Edwards 3, Hima, Mintz).

Turnovers: 8 (Girard 2, Torrence 2, Bell, Brown, Edwards, Mintz).

Steals: 8 (Brown 4, Mintz 2, Girard, Taylor).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GEORGIA TECHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Howard262-20-03-4114
Moore274-133-62-52411
Coleman406-90-00-22117
Kelly365-140-00-44413
Smith344-110-00-4729
Sturdivant193-80-00-1227
Franklin171-10-00-2232
Meka10-00-01-1000
Totals20025-583-66-23201763

Percentages: FG .431, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Coleman 5-8, Kelly 3-11, Smith 1-6, Sturdivant 1-6).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Smith 2, Franklin, Howard, Moore).

Turnovers: 14 (Franklin 3, Moore 3, Sturdivant 3, Kelly 2, Coleman, Howard, Smith).

Steals: 3 (Smith 2, Kelly).

Technical Fouls: None.

Syracuse404080
Georgia Tech333063

A_5,586 (8,600).

