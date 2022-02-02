|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SYRACUSE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|J.Boeheim
|35
|7-9
|1-2
|2-6
|1
|1
|16
|Swider
|36
|7-9
|1-1
|1-8
|0
|2
|19
|Edwards
|26
|8-9
|3-6
|1-6
|2
|3
|19
|B.Boeheim
|33
|6-16
|2-2
|1-5
|3
|1
|17
|Girard
|31
|4-10
|7-7
|0-4
|8
|3
|18
|Williams
|25
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Torrence
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Anselem
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-54
|14-18
|6-31
|16
|14
|89
Percentages: FG .593, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 11-19, .579 (Swider 4-4, Girard 3-6, B.Boeheim 3-8, J.Boeheim 1-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Edwards 3, Swider).
Turnovers: 11 (B.Boeheim 3, Swider 3, J.Boeheim 2, Torrence 2, Girard).
Steals: 3 (Girard 2, Edwards).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NC STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gibson
|37
|6-9
|2-2
|4-6
|0
|0
|14
|Hellems
|12
|1-6
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|3
|3
|Morsell
|30
|3-7
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|4
|9
|Seabron
|37
|5-11
|6-6
|3-8
|5
|1
|17
|Smith
|38
|9-19
|0-0
|0-6
|3
|1
|25
|Hayes
|18
|0-4
|0-0
|0-0
|5
|2
|0
|Allen
|17
|4-9
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|3
|11
|Pass
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|3
|Totals
|200
|29-67
|8-8
|9-27
|20
|15
|82
Percentages: FG .433, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 16-39, .410 (Smith 7-15, Allen 3-6, Morsell 3-6, Pass 1-2, Seabron 1-3, Hellems 1-4, Hayes 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Gibson, Smith).
Turnovers: 7 (Smith 3, Seabron 2, Hellems, Morsell).
Steals: 8 (Allen 2, Seabron 2, Gibson, Hayes, Morsell, Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Syracuse
|42
|47
|—
|89
|NC State
|45
|37
|—
|82
A_12,634 (19,772).