SYRACUSEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
J.Boeheim357-91-22-61116
Swider367-91-11-80219
Edwards268-93-61-62319
B.Boeheim336-162-21-53117
Girard314-107-70-48318
Williams250-10-00-0100
Torrence100-00-00-1110
Anselem40-00-01-1030
Totals20032-5414-186-31161489

Percentages: FG .593, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 11-19, .579 (Swider 4-4, Girard 3-6, B.Boeheim 3-8, J.Boeheim 1-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Edwards 3, Swider).

Turnovers: 11 (B.Boeheim 3, Swider 3, J.Boeheim 2, Torrence 2, Girard).

Steals: 3 (Girard 2, Edwards).

Technical Fouls: None.

NC STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gibson376-92-24-60014
Hellems121-60-00-1233
Morsell303-70-00-1249
Seabron375-116-63-85117
Smith389-190-00-63125
Hayes180-40-00-0520
Allen174-90-02-31311
Pass111-20-00-2213
Totals20029-678-89-27201582

Percentages: FG .433, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 16-39, .410 (Smith 7-15, Allen 3-6, Morsell 3-6, Pass 1-2, Seabron 1-3, Hellems 1-4, Hayes 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Gibson, Smith).

Turnovers: 7 (Smith 3, Seabron 2, Hellems, Morsell).

Steals: 8 (Allen 2, Seabron 2, Gibson, Hayes, Morsell, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

Syracuse424789
NC State453782

A_12,634 (19,772).

