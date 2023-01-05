FGFTReb
SYRACUSE (11-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lewis345-82-20-82412
Wood274-51-13-5139
Fair328-224-41-25124
Hyman302-40-01-5625
Woolley389-162-23-74223
Strong122-30-02-3004
McEvans153-40-00-0116
Perkins21-10-01-1013
Rice101-50-00-1003
Team00-00-02-5000
Totals20035-689-913-37191489

Percentages: FG 51.471, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Fair 4-13, Woolley 3-10, Hyman 1-2, Perkins 1-1, Rice 1-5)

Blocked Shots: 10 (Lewis 4, Wood 3, Woolley 2, Strong 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Woolley 5, Hyman 4, Lewis 1, Wood 1, Fair 1, McEvans 1, Rice 1, Team 1)

Steals: 11 (Woolley 5, Fair 3, Hyman 1, McEvans 1, Rice 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
PITTSBURGH (7-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brown368-145-54-75121
Johnson161-70-03-4012
Strickland293-70-00-3208
Harris180-41-21-2311
King287-153-44-72217
Hutcherson124-70-01-3009
Exanor50-00-00-1000
Lewis40-00-00-0000
Malcolm253-60-00-0139
Washenitz272-70-00-5724
Team00-00-04-5000
Totals20028-679-1117-37201071

Percentages: FG 41.791, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Malcolm 3-5, Strickland 2-6, Hutcherson 1-2, Johnson 0-2, Harris 0-1, Washenitz 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 2 (King 1, Washenitz 1)

Turnovers: 19 (Hutcherson 4, Strickland 3, Harris 3, Brown 2, Exanor 2, Washenitz 2, King 1, Lewis 1, Malcolm 1)

Steals: 8 (Washenitz 3, King 2, Strickland 1, Hutcherson 1, Lewis 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Pittsburgh1326122071
Syracuse1914243289

A_1,956

Officials_Maj Forsberg, Tim Bryant, Linda Miles

