|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CLEMSON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hall
|33
|9-13
|1-3
|2-11
|0
|3
|19
|Tyson
|19
|2-8
|3-4
|1-2
|1
|2
|7
|Collins
|35
|7-12
|4-4
|0-2
|3
|4
|18
|Dawes
|20
|2-7
|0-0
|0-0
|5
|2
|6
|Hemenway
|13
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|4
|3
|Honor
|27
|3-7
|0-0
|0-0
|5
|1
|8
|Hunter
|25
|4-8
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|4
|11
|Bohannon
|18
|2-3
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|1
|4
|Schieffelin
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|31-63
|8-11
|4-22
|22
|21
|78
Percentages: FG .492, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Hunter 3-7, Honor 2-5, Dawes 2-7, Hemenway 1-3, Collins 0-2, Tyson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 8 (Collins 2, Bohannon, Dawes, Hall, Honor, Hunter, Schieffelin).
Steals: 6 (Collins 3, Hall 2, Dawes).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SYRACUSE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|J.Boeheim
|35
|6-11
|1-2
|1-10
|0
|2
|13
|Swider
|32
|2-7
|2-2
|1-7
|2
|0
|7
|Edwards
|34
|4-6
|7-10
|4-11
|1
|5
|15
|B.Boeheim
|40
|9-19
|3-4
|2-5
|3
|2
|25
|Girard
|35
|6-9
|7-7
|0-1
|5
|1
|23
|Torrence
|14
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|4
|Williams
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Anselem
|3
|1-1
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|2
|2
|Sidibe
|2
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|31-58
|20-26
|9-37
|13
|13
|91
Percentages: FG .534, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Girard 4-5, B.Boeheim 4-9, Swider 1-5, Torrence 0-1, J.Boeheim 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Edwards 4, Swider, Williams).
Turnovers: 10 (Swider 5, B.Boeheim 2, Girard 2, J.Boeheim).
Steals: 6 (Girard 4, B.Boeheim 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Clemson
|39
|39
|—
|78
|Syracuse
|40
|51
|—
|91
A_15,210 (35,446).