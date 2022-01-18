FGFTReb
CLEMSONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hall339-131-32-110319
Tyson192-83-41-2127
Collins357-124-40-23418
Dawes202-70-00-0526
Hemenway131-30-00-0143
Honor273-70-00-0518
Hunter254-80-00-23411
Bohannon182-30-01-3214
Schieffelin101-20-00-2202
Totals20031-638-114-22222178

Percentages: FG .492, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Hunter 3-7, Honor 2-5, Dawes 2-7, Hemenway 1-3, Collins 0-2, Tyson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 8 (Collins 2, Bohannon, Dawes, Hall, Honor, Hunter, Schieffelin).

Steals: 6 (Collins 3, Hall 2, Dawes).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SYRACUSEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
J.Boeheim356-111-21-100213
Swider322-72-21-7207
Edwards344-67-104-111515
B.Boeheim409-193-42-53225
Girard356-97-70-15123
Torrence142-30-00-1204
Williams50-10-00-1000
Anselem31-10-11-1022
Sidibe21-10-00-0012
Totals20031-5820-269-37131391

Percentages: FG .534, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Girard 4-5, B.Boeheim 4-9, Swider 1-5, Torrence 0-1, J.Boeheim 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Edwards 4, Swider, Williams).

Turnovers: 10 (Swider 5, B.Boeheim 2, Girard 2, J.Boeheim).

Steals: 6 (Girard 4, B.Boeheim 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Clemson393978
Syracuse405191

A_15,210 (35,446).

