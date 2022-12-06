FGFTReb
OAKLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hervey332-84-81-6218
Shepherd182-72-22-4127
Townsend3913-243-55-120129
Moore383-64-60-37212
Watts273-100-21-2238
Parker230-60-01-2100
Conway151-20-01-1112
Deng50-00-00-2000
Price20-10-00-0010
Totals20024-6413-2311-32141166

Percentages: FG .375, FT .565.

3-Point Goals: 5-25, .200 (Moore 2-3, Watts 2-6, Shepherd 1-5, Price 0-1, Townsend 0-2, Hervey 0-3, Parker 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Conway).

Turnovers: 14 (Moore 6, Parker 2, Townsend 2, Watts 2, Conway, Shepherd).

Steals: 9 (Watts 3, Parker 2, Deng, Hervey, Shepherd, Townsend).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SYRACUSEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bell123-70-10-1017
Williams264-91-21-6629
Edwards239-90-02-70118
Girard237-100-00-16218
Mintz214-82-20-25010
Taylor252-30-00-4005
Brown166-70-03-71212
Torrence125-60-00-25112
Copeland111-60-00-0012
Ajak81-10-01-6302
Hima80-10-00-2130
Clayton50-30-20-0000
Cordes50-00-00-0000
Ruffin50-20-00-0000
Totals20042-723-77-38271395

Percentages: FG .583, FT .429.

3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Girard 4-7, Torrence 2-3, Taylor 1-2, Bell 1-4, Copeland 0-1, Williams 0-1, Mintz 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Edwards 2, Hima, Taylor).

Turnovers: 13 (Bell 2, Clayton 2, Copeland 2, Edwards 2, Girard 2, Cordes, Ruffin, Torrence).

Steals: 10 (Copeland 2, Ajak, Brown, Clayton, Edwards, Girard, Mintz, Taylor, Torrence).

Technical Fouls: None.

Oakland244266
Syracuse455095

A_17,368 (35,446).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you