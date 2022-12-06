OAKLAND (2-9)
Hervey 2-8 4-8 8, Shepherd 2-7 2-2 7, Townsend 13-24 3-5 29, Moore 3-6 4-6 12, Watts 3-10 0-2 8, Parker 0-6 0-0 0, Conway 1-2 0-0 2, Deng 0-0 0-0 0, Price 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 13-23 66.
SYRACUSE (5-4)
Bell 3-7 0-1 7, Williams 4-9 1-2 9, Edwards 9-9 0-0 18, Girard 7-10 0-0 18, Mintz 4-8 2-2 10, Taylor 2-3 0-0 5, Brown 6-7 0-0 12, Torrence 5-6 0-0 12, Copeland 1-6 0-0 2, Ajak 1-1 0-0 2, Hima 0-1 0-0 0, Clayton 0-3 0-2 0, Cordes 0-0 0-0 0, Ruffin 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 42-72 3-7 95.
Halftime_Syracuse 45-24. 3-Point Goals_Oakland 5-25 (Moore 2-3, Watts 2-6, Shepherd 1-5, Price 0-1, Townsend 0-2, Hervey 0-3, Parker 0-5), Syracuse 8-20 (Girard 4-7, Torrence 2-3, Taylor 1-2, Bell 1-4, Copeland 0-1, Williams 0-1, Mintz 0-2). Rebounds_Oakland 32 (Townsend 12), Syracuse 38 (Edwards, Brown 7). Assists_Oakland 14 (Moore 7), Syracuse 27 (Williams, Girard 6). Total Fouls_Oakland 11, Syracuse 13. A_17,368 (35,446).
