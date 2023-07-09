|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|3
|0
|10
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.331
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.275
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Rosario lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|10
|10
|10
|5
|5
|Díaz dh
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.323
|Franco ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Raley rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Arozarena lf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Aranda 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.125
|Paredes 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.265
|Walls 2b
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.211
|Siri cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Bethancourt c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.231
|Atlanta
|000
|201
|100_4
|9
|1
|Tampa Bay
|400
|310
|02x_10
|10
|0
E_d'Arnaud (4). LOB_Atlanta 4, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Olson (17), Aranda (1), Walls (11), Díaz (18). HR_d'Arnaud (8), off Eflin; Paredes (16), off Elder; Díaz (13), off Elder. RBIs_d'Arnaud (23), Olson (72), Harris II (26), Aranda 2 (2), Paredes 2 (56), Bethancourt (22), Díaz 4 (43), Walls (27).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 1 (d'Arnaud); Tampa Bay 2 (Franco, Siri). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 3; Tampa Bay 5 for 12.
Runners moved up_Olson, Franco, Siri. GIDP_Olson, Díaz.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Albies, Olson); Tampa Bay 1 (Walls, Franco, Aranda).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Elder, L, 7-2
|3
|1-3
|6
|7
|7
|4
|0
|69
|2.97
|Tonkin
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|39
|2.66
|Jiménez
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|2.93
|Allard
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|18
|4.22
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin, W, 10-4
|5
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|77
|3.25
|Littell
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|36
|5.51
|Adam
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.89
|Stephenson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|3.77
WP_Littell.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:29. A_25,025 (25,025).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.