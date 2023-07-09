AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35493010
Acuña Jr. rf400000.331
Albies 2b411001.262
Riley 3b413001.266
Olson 1b401100.254
d'Arnaud c411103.275
Ozuna dh401002.250
Rosario lf411002.254
Arcia ss400001.294
Harris II cf301100.255

Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3310101055
Díaz dh523401.323
Franco ss500001.278
Raley rf400001.270
Arozarena lf322010.279
Aranda 1b411201.125
Paredes 3b422201.265
Walls 2b121130.211
Siri cf400000.216
Bethancourt c311110.231

Atlanta000201100_491
Tampa Bay40031002x_10100

E_d'Arnaud (4). LOB_Atlanta 4, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Olson (17), Aranda (1), Walls (11), Díaz (18). HR_d'Arnaud (8), off Eflin; Paredes (16), off Elder; Díaz (13), off Elder. RBIs_d'Arnaud (23), Olson (72), Harris II (26), Aranda 2 (2), Paredes 2 (56), Bethancourt (22), Díaz 4 (43), Walls (27).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 1 (d'Arnaud); Tampa Bay 2 (Franco, Siri). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 3; Tampa Bay 5 for 12.

Runners moved up_Olson, Franco, Siri. GIDP_Olson, Díaz.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Albies, Olson); Tampa Bay 1 (Walls, Franco, Aranda).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Elder, L, 7-231-367740692.97
Tonkin12-321102392.66
Jiménez200002222.93
Allard122211184.22
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eflin, W, 10-4542205773.25
Littell242201365.51
Adam110001132.89
Stephenson100003113.77

WP_Littell.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:29. A_25,025 (25,025).

