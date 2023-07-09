AtlantaTampa Bay
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35493Totals33101010
Acuña Jr. rf4000Díaz dh5234
Albies 2b4110Franco ss5000
Riley 3b4130Raley rf4000
Olson 1b4011Arozarena lf3220
d'Arnaud c4111Aranda 1b4112
Ozuna dh4010Paredes 3b4222
Rosario lf4110Walls 2b1211
Arcia ss4000Siri cf4000
Harris II cf3011Bethancourt c3111

Atlanta0002011004
Tampa Bay40031002x10

E_d'Arnaud (4). DP_Atlanta 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Atlanta 4, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Olson (17), Aranda (1), Walls (11), Díaz (18). HR_d'Arnaud (8), Paredes (16), Díaz (13).

IPHRERBBSO
Atlanta
Elder L,7-231-367740
Tonkin12-321102
Jiménez200002
Allard122211
Tampa Bay
Eflin W,10-4542205
Littell242201
Adam110001
Stephenson100003

WP_Littell.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:29. A_25,025 (25,025).

