|Atlanta
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|3
|Totals
|33
|10
|10
|10
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz dh
|5
|2
|3
|4
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Franco ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Raley rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Arozarena lf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Aranda 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Paredes 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Rosario lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Walls 2b
|1
|2
|1
|1
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Siri cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Bethancourt c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|201
|100
|—
|4
|Tampa Bay
|400
|310
|02x
|—
|10
E_d'Arnaud (4). DP_Atlanta 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Atlanta 4, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Olson (17), Aranda (1), Walls (11), Díaz (18). HR_d'Arnaud (8), Paredes (16), Díaz (13).
WP_Littell.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:29. A_25,025 (25,025).
