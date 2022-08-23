Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3417107
Fletcher ss-2b400000.271
Trout cf311100.270
b-Adell ph-lf100001.222
Ohtani dh301000.265
Velazquez ss101000.197
Rengifo 2b-3b401002.268
Ward rf401000.254
Walsh 1b400001.216
Stassi c400002.196
Rojas 3b201000.118
a-Gosselin ph-3b-p100001.102
Sierra lf-cf301000.191

Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3811141148
Díaz dh421110.275
Mejía c000000.264
Margot rf432210.299
Arozarena lf503101.261
Ramírez 1b501101.333
Paredes 3b422111.220
Walls ss512201.181
Chang 2b300011.211
Bethancourt c-p412301.242
Siri cf421002.189

Los Angeles000001000_170
Tampa Bay00200162x_11140

a-struck out for Rojas in the 7th. b-struck out for Trout in the 8th.

LOB_Los Angeles 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Siri (9), Díaz (27), Margot (12), Arozarena (27). HR_Trout (25), off Kluber; Paredes (15), off Suarez; Bethancourt (8), off Chavez. RBIs_Trout (53), Margot 2 (29), Ramírez (39), Paredes (35), Bethancourt 3 (26), Díaz (46), Walls 2 (24), Arozarena (66).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Stassi); Tampa Bay 3 (Siri, Walls 2). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 2; Tampa Bay 6 for 15.

Runners moved up_Díaz. GIDP_Chang.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Fletcher, Walsh).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Suarez, L, 4-651-383305904.19
Chavez124112339.35
Toussaint2-322221235.40
Quijada022210193.70
Gosselin10000050.00
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kluber, W, 8-7651103784.20
Raley, H, 21100002152.32
Chargois100001140.00
Bethancourt120001160.00

Quijada pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Chavez 1-0, Toussaint 2-2, Gosselin 1-0. WP_Quijada. PB_Stassi (8).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, David Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:57. A_8,810 (25,000).

