|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|0
|7
|Fletcher ss-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Trout cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|b-Adell ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Ohtani dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Velazquez ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Rengifo 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Stassi c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.196
|Rojas 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.118
|a-Gosselin ph-3b-p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.102
|Sierra lf-cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|11
|14
|11
|4
|8
|Díaz dh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.275
|Mejía c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Margot rf
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.299
|Arozarena lf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Ramírez 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Paredes 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.220
|Walls ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.181
|Chang 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|Bethancourt c-p
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.242
|Siri cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.189
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|000_1
|7
|0
|Tampa Bay
|002
|001
|62x_11
|14
|0
a-struck out for Rojas in the 7th. b-struck out for Trout in the 8th.
LOB_Los Angeles 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Siri (9), Díaz (27), Margot (12), Arozarena (27). HR_Trout (25), off Kluber; Paredes (15), off Suarez; Bethancourt (8), off Chavez. RBIs_Trout (53), Margot 2 (29), Ramírez (39), Paredes (35), Bethancourt 3 (26), Díaz (46), Walls 2 (24), Arozarena (66).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Stassi); Tampa Bay 3 (Siri, Walls 2). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 2; Tampa Bay 6 for 15.
Runners moved up_Díaz. GIDP_Chang.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Fletcher, Walsh).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suarez, L, 4-6
|5
|1-3
|8
|3
|3
|0
|5
|90
|4.19
|Chavez
|1
|2
|4
|1
|1
|2
|33
|9.35
|Toussaint
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|23
|5.40
|Quijada
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|19
|3.70
|Gosselin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber, W, 8-7
|6
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|78
|4.20
|Raley, H, 21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.32
|Chargois
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Bethancourt
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
Quijada pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Chavez 1-0, Toussaint 2-2, Gosselin 1-0. WP_Quijada. PB_Stassi (8).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, David Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_2:57. A_8,810 (25,000).
