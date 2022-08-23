Los AngelesTampa Bay
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34171Totals38111411
Fletcher ss-2b4000Díaz dh4211
Trout cf3111Mejía c0000
Adell ph-lf1000Margot rf4322
Ohtani dh3010Arozarena lf5031
Velazquez ss1010Ramírez 1b5011
Rengifo 2b-3b4010Paredes 3b4221
Ward rf4010Walls ss5122
Walsh 1b4000Chang 2b3000
Stassi c4000Bethancourt c-p4123
Rojas 3b2010Siri cf4210
Gosselin ph-3b1000
Sierra lf-cf3010

Los Angeles0000010001
Tampa Bay00200162x11

DP_Los Angeles 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Siri (9), Díaz (27), Margot (12), Arozarena (27). HR_Trout (25), Paredes (15), Bethancourt (8).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Suarez L,4-651-383305
Chavez124112
Toussaint2-322221
Quijada022210
Gosselin100000
Tampa Bay
Kluber W,8-7651103
Raley H,21100002
Chargois100001
Bethancourt120001

Chavez pitched to 5 batters in the 7th, Quijada pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

WP_Quijada.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, David Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:57. A_8,810 (25,000).

