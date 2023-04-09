|Oakland
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|28
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|35
|11
|12
|11
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|2
|2
|5
|Peterson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Franco ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|A.Díaz ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bruján ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Allen ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arozarena lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Aguilar dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Raley 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Noda 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Paredes 3b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Laureano rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ramírez dh
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Langeliers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Lowe rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Pérez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Capel lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bethancourt c
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Ruiz cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Tampa Bay
|100
|422
|11x
|—
|11
E_Kemp (3). DP_Oakland 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Laureano (4), Margot (1), J.Lowe (4), Bethancourt (1), Ramírez (1). HR_Franco (4), B.Lowe (2), Ramírez (3). SB_Arozarena (1), Laureano (1).
HBP_Kaprielian 2 (Raley,Paredes).
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:39. A_11,159 (25,025).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
