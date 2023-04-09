OaklandTampa Bay
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals28010Totals35111211
Kemp 2b4000B.Lowe 2b4225
Peterson 3b4000Franco ss4111
A.Díaz ss3000Bruján ss1000
Allen ss0000Arozarena lf5121
Aguilar dh3000Raley 1b2000
Noda 1b3000Paredes 3b3200
Laureano rf3010Ramírez dh4332
Langeliers c3000J.Lowe rf4022
Pérez c0000Margot cf4010
Capel lf2000Bethancourt c4210
Ruiz cf3000

Oakland0000000000
Tampa Bay10042211x11

E_Kemp (3). DP_Oakland 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Laureano (4), Margot (1), J.Lowe (4), Bethancourt (1), Ramírez (1). HR_Franco (4), B.Lowe (2), Ramírez (3). SB_Arozarena (1), Laureano (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Oakland
Kaprielian L,0-142-377736
Jiménez1-300000
May2-312240
Martínez21-342201
Tampa Bay
Rasmussen W,2-0710008
Thompson100000
Adam100011

HBP_Kaprielian 2 (Raley,Paredes).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:39. A_11,159 (25,025).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

