OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2801019
Kemp 2b400002.194
Peterson 3b400001.120
A.Díaz ss300002.161
Allen ss000000.000
Aguilar dh300001.222
Noda 1b300002.190
Laureano rf301000.250
Langeliers c300000.214
Pérez c000000.400
Capel lf200011.273
Ruiz cf300000.207

Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3511121177
B.Lowe 2b422511.286
Franco ss411102.351
Bruján ss100001.000
Arozarena lf512101.371
Raley 1b200021.235
Paredes 3b320010.286
Ramírez dh433211.286
J.Lowe rf402210.364
Margot cf401010.227
Bethancourt c421000.125

Oakland000000000_011
Tampa Bay10042211x_11120

E_Kemp (3). LOB_Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Laureano (4), Margot (1), J.Lowe (4), Bethancourt (1), Ramírez (1). HR_Franco (4), off Kaprielian; B.Lowe (2), off Kaprielian; Ramírez (3), off Kaprielian. RBIs_Franco (9), B.Lowe 5 (8), Ramírez 2 (4), Arozarena (11), J.Lowe 2 (5). SB_Arozarena (1), Laureano (1). CS_Laureano (0), Raley (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (Langeliers); Tampa Bay 5 (Ramírez, Margot 2, B.Lowe, Bethancourt). RISP_Oakland 0 for 1; Tampa Bay 4 for 14.

Runners moved up_Bethancourt, Franco. GIDP_Arozarena.

DP_Oakland 1 (Allen, Kemp, Noda).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kaprielian, L, 0-142-37773610611.17
Jiménez1-30000070.00
May2-312240317.36
Martínez21-342201374.91
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rasmussen, W, 2-0710008830.00
Thompson10000070.00
Adam100011222.70

Inherited runners-scored_Jiménez 2-0, Martínez 3-0. HBP_Kaprielian 2 (Raley,Paredes).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:39. A_11,159 (25,025).

