|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|0
|1
|0
|1
|9
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.194
|Peterson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.120
|A.Díaz ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.161
|Allen ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Aguilar dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Noda 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|Laureano rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Langeliers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Pérez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Capel lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Ruiz cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|11
|12
|11
|7
|7
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|2
|2
|5
|1
|1
|.286
|Franco ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.351
|Bruján ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Arozarena lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.371
|Raley 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.235
|Paredes 3b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Ramírez dh
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.286
|J.Lowe rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.364
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Bethancourt c
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000_0
|1
|1
|Tampa Bay
|100
|422
|11x_11
|12
|0
E_Kemp (3). LOB_Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Laureano (4), Margot (1), J.Lowe (4), Bethancourt (1), Ramírez (1). HR_Franco (4), off Kaprielian; B.Lowe (2), off Kaprielian; Ramírez (3), off Kaprielian. RBIs_Franco (9), B.Lowe 5 (8), Ramírez 2 (4), Arozarena (11), J.Lowe 2 (5). SB_Arozarena (1), Laureano (1). CS_Laureano (0), Raley (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (Langeliers); Tampa Bay 5 (Ramírez, Margot 2, B.Lowe, Bethancourt). RISP_Oakland 0 for 1; Tampa Bay 4 for 14.
Runners moved up_Bethancourt, Franco. GIDP_Arozarena.
DP_Oakland 1 (Allen, Kemp, Noda).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kaprielian, L, 0-1
|4
|2-3
|7
|7
|7
|3
|6
|106
|11.17
|Jiménez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|May
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|4
|0
|31
|7.36
|Martínez
|2
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|37
|4.91
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rasmussen, W, 2-0
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8
|83
|0.00
|Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Adam
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|2.70
Inherited runners-scored_Jiménez 2-0, Martínez 3-0. HBP_Kaprielian 2 (Raley,Paredes).
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:39. A_11,159 (25,025).
