Tampa BayToronto
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals3811149Totals335114
Díaz 3b3220Biggio 2b4020
Bruján 2b1000Bichette dh5020
Franco dh4110Guerrero Jr. 1b4111
Ramírez rf4231Kirk c3110
Choi 1b4000Hernández rf4020
Arozarena lf5120Tapia lf2100
Paredes 2b-3b5334Chapman 3b3001
Walls ss4011Espinal ss4120
Mejía c4223Zimmer cf4112
Phillips cf4000

Tampa Bay12304100011
Toronto0100112005

DP_Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 3. LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 6. 2B_Díaz (11), Paredes (6), Ramírez (12), Arozarena (17), Espinal 2 (20). HR_Mejía 2 (5), Paredes (13), Guerrero Jr. (19), Zimmer (2). SF_Chapman (2). S_Tapia (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Tampa Bay
Rasmussen42-352122
Knight21-343302
Garza Jr. W,2-2220010
Toronto
Hatch L,0-142-312101024
Gage11-311113
Romo100001
Mayza100002
Cimber110001

HBP_Hatch (Ramírez).

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Adam Beck.

T_2:41. A_24,180 (53,506).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you