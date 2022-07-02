|Tampa Bay
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|11
|14
|9
|Totals
|33
|5
|11
|4
|Díaz 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Biggio 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Bruján 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bichette dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Franco dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Ramírez rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Kirk c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Arozarena lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Tapia lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Paredes 2b-3b
|5
|3
|3
|4
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Walls ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Espinal ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Mejía c
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Zimmer cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Phillips cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|123
|041
|000
|—
|11
|Toronto
|010
|011
|200
|—
|5
DP_Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 3. LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 6. 2B_Díaz (11), Paredes (6), Ramírez (12), Arozarena (17), Espinal 2 (20). HR_Mejía 2 (5), Paredes (13), Guerrero Jr. (19), Zimmer (2). SF_Chapman (2). S_Tapia (3).
|4
|12
|10
|10
|2
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Hatch (Ramírez).
Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Adam Beck.
T_2:41. A_24,180 (53,506).
