Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3811149311
Díaz 3b322011.280
Bruján 2b100001.158
Franco dh411011.260
Ramírez rf423100.321
Choi 1b400013.281
Arozarena lf512002.258
Paredes 2b-3b533400.246
Walls ss401100.167
Mejía c422301.234
Phillips cf400002.151

TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33511434
Biggio 2b402010.231
Bichette dh502001.257
Guerrero Jr. 1b411101.261
Kirk c311010.318
Hernández rf402001.262
Tapia lf210010.257
Chapman 3b300100.217
Espinal ss412000.271
Zimmer cf411201.116

Tampa Bay123041000_11140
Toronto010011200_5110

LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 6. 2B_Díaz (11), Paredes (6), Ramírez (12), Arozarena (17), Espinal 2 (20). HR_Mejía 2 (5), off Hatch; Paredes (13), off Hatch; Guerrero Jr. (19), off Knight; Zimmer (2), off Knight. RBIs_Mejía 3 (17), Paredes 4 (27), Walls (12), Ramírez (27), Chapman (36), Guerrero Jr. (51), Zimmer 2 (3). SF_Chapman. S_Tapia.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Arozarena 2, Paredes); Toronto 3 (Bichette, Espinal 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 9; Toronto 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Choi, Arozarena. LIDP_Guerrero Jr.. GIDP_Choi, Franco, Arozarena, Bichette.

DP_Tampa Bay 3 (Paredes, Choi, Paredes; Díaz, Paredes, Choi; Walls, Choi, Bruján, Choi); Toronto 3 (Biggio, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.; Chapman, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.; Chapman, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rasmussen42-352122683.30
Knight21-343302344.50
Garza Jr., W, 2-2220010263.48
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hatch, L, 0-142-3121010247119.29
Gage11-311113201.54
Romo100001107.16
Mayza100002153.00
Cimber110001113.48

Inherited runners-scored_Knight 2-0. HBP_Hatch (Ramírez). PB_Mejía (4).

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Adam Beck.

T_2:41. A_24,180 (53,506).

