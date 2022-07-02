|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|11
|14
|9
|3
|11
|Díaz 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Bruján 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|Franco dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Ramírez rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.321
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.281
|Arozarena lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Paredes 2b-3b
|5
|3
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.246
|Walls ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.167
|Mejía c
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.234
|Phillips cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.151
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|11
|4
|3
|4
|Biggio 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Bichette dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Kirk c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.318
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Tapia lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.217
|Espinal ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Zimmer cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.116
|Tampa Bay
|123
|041
|000_11
|14
|0
|Toronto
|010
|011
|200_5
|11
|0
LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 6. 2B_Díaz (11), Paredes (6), Ramírez (12), Arozarena (17), Espinal 2 (20). HR_Mejía 2 (5), off Hatch; Paredes (13), off Hatch; Guerrero Jr. (19), off Knight; Zimmer (2), off Knight. RBIs_Mejía 3 (17), Paredes 4 (27), Walls (12), Ramírez (27), Chapman (36), Guerrero Jr. (51), Zimmer 2 (3). SF_Chapman. S_Tapia.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Arozarena 2, Paredes); Toronto 3 (Bichette, Espinal 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 9; Toronto 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Choi, Arozarena. LIDP_Guerrero Jr.. GIDP_Choi, Franco, Arozarena, Bichette.
DP_Tampa Bay 3 (Paredes, Choi, Paredes; Díaz, Paredes, Choi; Walls, Choi, Bruján, Choi); Toronto 3 (Biggio, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.; Chapman, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.; Chapman, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rasmussen
|4
|2-3
|5
|2
|1
|2
|2
|68
|3.30
|Knight
|2
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|34
|4.50
|Garza Jr., W, 2-2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|26
|3.48
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hatch, L, 0-1
|4
|2-3
|12
|10
|10
|2
|4
|71
|19.29
|Gage
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|20
|1.54
|Romo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|7.16
|Mayza
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.00
|Cimber
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.48
Inherited runners-scored_Knight 2-0. HBP_Hatch (Ramírez). PB_Mejía (4).
Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Adam Beck.
T_2:41. A_24,180 (53,506).
