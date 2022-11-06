|L.A. Rams
|0
|7
|6
|0
|—
|13
|Tampa Bay
|3
|3
|0
|10
|—
|16
First Quarter
TB_FG Succop 20, 7:16.
Second Quarter
LAR_Kupp 69 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 12:57.
TB_FG Succop 38, :24.
Third Quarter
LAR_FG Gay 26, 9:14.
LAR_FG Gay 35, :09.
Fourth Quarter
TB_FG Succop 50, 8:07.
TB_Otton 1 pass from Brady (Succop kick), :09.
A_69,019.
|LAR
|TB
|First downs
|9
|18
|Total Net Yards
|206
|323
|Rushes-yards
|24-68
|20-51
|Passing
|138
|272
|Punt Returns
|2-12
|8-82
|Kickoff Returns
|3-63
|1-25
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-27-0
|36-58-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-27
|1-8
|Punts
|9-53.0
|6-59.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-53
|7-55
|Time of Possession
|28:44
|31:16
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Henderson 12-56, M.Brown 2-9, Akers 5-3, Kupp 3-1, Stafford 2-(minus 1). Tampa Bay, R.White 8-27, Fournette 9-19, Vaughn 2-4, Godwin 1-1.
PASSING_L.A. Rams, Stafford 13-27-0-165. Tampa Bay, Brady 36-58-0-280.
RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Kupp 8-127, Al.Robinson 3-24, M.Brown 1-10, Powell 1-4. Tampa Bay, Miller 7-53, Godwin 7-36, Otton 5-68, Fournette 5-41, Evans 5-40, R.White 3-7, Jones 2-28, Kieft 1-6, Perriman 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tampa Bay, Succop 52.
