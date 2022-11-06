L.A. Rams076013
Tampa Bay3301016

First Quarter

TB_FG Succop 20, 7:16.

Second Quarter

LAR_Kupp 69 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 12:57.

TB_FG Succop 38, :24.

Third Quarter

LAR_FG Gay 26, 9:14.

LAR_FG Gay 35, :09.

Fourth Quarter

TB_FG Succop 50, 8:07.

TB_Otton 1 pass from Brady (Succop kick), :09.

A_69,019.

LARTB
First downs918
Total Net Yards206323
Rushes-yards24-6820-51
Passing138272
Punt Returns2-128-82
Kickoff Returns3-631-25
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int13-27-036-58-0
Sacked-Yards Lost4-271-8
Punts9-53.06-59.5
Fumbles-Lost3-00-0
Penalties-Yards4-537-55
Time of Possession28:4431:16

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Henderson 12-56, M.Brown 2-9, Akers 5-3, Kupp 3-1, Stafford 2-(minus 1). Tampa Bay, R.White 8-27, Fournette 9-19, Vaughn 2-4, Godwin 1-1.

PASSING_L.A. Rams, Stafford 13-27-0-165. Tampa Bay, Brady 36-58-0-280.

RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Kupp 8-127, Al.Robinson 3-24, M.Brown 1-10, Powell 1-4. Tampa Bay, Miller 7-53, Godwin 7-36, Otton 5-68, Fournette 5-41, Evans 5-40, R.White 3-7, Jones 2-28, Kieft 1-6, Perriman 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tampa Bay, Succop 52.

