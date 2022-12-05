|New Orleans
|0
|10
|3
|3
|—
|16
|Tampa Bay
|3
|0
|0
|14
|—
|17
First Quarter
TB_FG Succop 21, 6:25.
Second Quarter
NO_Hill 30 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 7:33.
NO_FG Lutz 38, :20.
Third Quarter
NO_FG Lutz 21, 2:46.
Fourth Quarter
NO_FG Lutz 29, 8:02.
TB_Otton 1 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 3:00.
TB_R.White 6 pass from Brady (Succop kick), :03.
A_68,709.
|NO
|TB
|First downs
|14
|25
|Total Net Yards
|298
|350
|Rushes-yards
|25-66
|20-76
|Passing
|232
|274
|Punt Returns
|2-59
|2-20
|Kickoff Returns
|1-30
|1-25
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-4
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-29-0
|36-54-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-18
|1-7
|Punts
|6-43.667
|5-49.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-84
|4-39
|Time of Possession
|29:55
|30:05
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New Orleans, Ingram 7-27, Kamara 12-26, Hill 3-10, Prentice 1-2, Dalton 1-1, Shaheed 1-0. Tampa Bay, Fournette 10-49, R.White 9-28, Brady 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_New Orleans, Dalton 20-28-0-229, Hill 1-1-0-21. Tampa Bay, Brady 36-54-1-281.
RECEIVING_New Orleans, Ingram 5-22, Shaheed 4-75, Olave 4-65, Hill 2-35, Trautman 2-28, Landry 2-14, Kamara 2-11. Tampa Bay, Godwin 8-63, R.White 6-41, Fournette 6-32, Otton 6-28, Evans 4-59, Jones 3-28, Kieft 1-12, Gage 1-11, Miller 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.