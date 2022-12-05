New Orleans0103316
Tampa Bay3001417

First Quarter

TB_FG Succop 21, 6:25.

Second Quarter

NO_Hill 30 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 7:33.

NO_FG Lutz 38, :20.

Third Quarter

NO_FG Lutz 21, 2:46.

Fourth Quarter

NO_FG Lutz 29, 8:02.

TB_Otton 1 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 3:00.

TB_R.White 6 pass from Brady (Succop kick), :03.

A_68,709.

NOTB
First downs1425
Total Net Yards298350
Rushes-yards25-6620-76
Passing232274
Punt Returns2-592-20
Kickoff Returns1-301-25
Interceptions Ret.1-40-0
Comp-Att-Int21-29-036-54-1
Sacked-Yards Lost2-181-7
Punts6-43.6675-49.4
Fumbles-Lost2-01-1
Penalties-Yards6-844-39
Time of Possession29:5530:05

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New Orleans, Ingram 7-27, Kamara 12-26, Hill 3-10, Prentice 1-2, Dalton 1-1, Shaheed 1-0. Tampa Bay, Fournette 10-49, R.White 9-28, Brady 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_New Orleans, Dalton 20-28-0-229, Hill 1-1-0-21. Tampa Bay, Brady 36-54-1-281.

RECEIVING_New Orleans, Ingram 5-22, Shaheed 4-75, Olave 4-65, Hill 2-35, Trautman 2-28, Landry 2-14, Kamara 2-11. Tampa Bay, Godwin 8-63, R.White 6-41, Fournette 6-32, Otton 6-28, Evans 4-59, Jones 3-28, Kieft 1-12, Gage 1-11, Miller 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

