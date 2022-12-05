New Orleans0103316
Tampa Bay3001417

First Quarter

TB_FG Succop 21, 6:25. Drive: 17 plays, 72 yards, 8:35. Key Plays: Brady 14 pass to Godwin; Brady 6 pass to Godwin on 3rd-and-2; Brady 11 pass to Gage; Brady 8 pass to Fournette on 3rd-and-4; Fournette 7 run on 3rd-and-1; Brady 1 pass to Fournette on 3rd-and-4. Tampa Bay 3, New Orleans 0.

Second Quarter

NO_Hill 30 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 7:33. Drive: 8 plays, 80 yards, 4:44. Key Plays: Dalton 19 pass to Shaheed on 3rd-and-4; Dalton 20 pass to Trautman on 3rd-and-6. New Orleans 7, Tampa Bay 3.

NO_FG Lutz 38, :20. Drive: 6 plays, 30 yards, 1:07. Key Plays: D.Davis 4 interception return to Tampa Bay 49; Dalton 10 pass to Olave; Dalton 12 pass to Shaheed. New Orleans 10, Tampa Bay 3.

Third Quarter

NO_FG Lutz 21, 2:46. Drive: 12 plays, 65 yards, 7:20. Key Plays: Prentice 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Hill 21 pass to Olave; Dalton 5 pass to Hill on 3rd-and-7. New Orleans 13, Tampa Bay 3.

Fourth Quarter

NO_FG Lutz 29, 8:02. Drive: 12 plays, 69 yards, 6:51. Key Plays: Dalton 26 pass to Olave on 3rd-and-3; Dalton 8 pass to Olave on 3rd-and-4. New Orleans 16, Tampa Bay 3.

TB_Otton 1 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 3:00. Drive: 10 plays, 91 yards, 2:21. Key Plays: Brady 13 pass to Godwin; Brady 14 pass to M.Evans; Brady 10 pass to Fournette. New Orleans 16, Tampa Bay 10.

TB_R.White 6 pass from Brady (Succop kick), :03. Drive: 11 plays, 63 yards, 2:26. Key Plays: Fournette 10 run; Brady 7 pass to Miller on 3rd-and-6; Brady 15 pass to Jones. Tampa Bay 17, New Orleans 16.

A_68,709.

NOTB
FIRST DOWNS1425
Rushing14
Passing1219
Penalty12
THIRD DOWN EFF5-148-15
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-00-0
TOTAL NET YARDS298350
Total Plays5675
Avg Gain5.34.7
NET YARDS RUSHING6676
Rushes2520
Avg per rush2.643.8
NET YARDS PASSING232274
Sacked-Yds lost2-181-7
Gross-Yds passing250281
Completed-Att.21-2936-54
Had Intercepted01
Yards-Pass Play7.4844.982
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB5-5-44-4-3
PUNTS-Avg.6-43.6675-49.4
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE9345
Punt Returns2-592-20
Kickoff Returns1-301-25
Interceptions1-40-0
PENALTIES-Yds6-844-39
FUMBLES-Lost2-01-1
TIME OF POSSESSION29:5530:05

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New Orleans, Ingram 7-27, Kamara 12-26, Hill 3-10, Prentice 1-2, Dalton 1-1, Shaheed 1-0. Tampa Bay, Fournette 10-49, R.White 9-28, Brady 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_New Orleans, Dalton 20-28-0-229, Hill 1-1-0-21. Tampa Bay, Brady 36-54-1-281.

RECEIVING_New Orleans, Ingram 5-22, Shaheed 4-75, Olave 4-65, Hill 2-35, Trautman 2-28, Landry 2-14, Kamara 2-11. Tampa Bay, Godwin 8-63, R.White 6-41, Fournette 6-32, Otton 6-28, Evans 4-59, Jones 3-28, Kieft 1-12, Gage 1-11, Miller 1-7.

PUNT RETURNS_New Orleans, Shaheed 2-59. Tampa Bay, Darden 2-20.

KICKOFF RETURNS_New Orleans, Shaheed 1-30. Tampa Bay, Darden 1-25.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_New Orleans, Maye 8-3-0, Roby 6-2-0, Taylor 6-2-0, Mathieu 5-0-0, Elliss 3-5-0, Granderson 3-1-0, Adebo 3-0-0, Davis 2-5-0, Roach 2-1-0, Onyemata 1-3-0, Davenport 1-1-0, Jordan 1-0-0, Kpassagnon 0-2-.5, Tuttle 0-1-.5. Tampa Bay, David 10-2-1, Neal 5-0-0, Gholston 4-2-0, McCollum 3-2-0, Ryan 3-2-0, D.White 3-2-0, Dean 3-1-0, Davis 2-2-0, Vea 2-1-0, Nassib 2-0-1, Nelson 2-0-0, Gage 1-0-0, Hicks 1-0-0, Nunez-Roches 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_New Orleans, Davis 1-4. Tampa Bay, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Clay Martin, Ump Fred Bryan, HL Jerod Phillips, LJ Maia Chaka, FJ James Coleman, SJ Dave Hawkshaw, BJ Greg Wilson, Replay Brian Matoren.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you