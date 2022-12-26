|Tampa Bay
|3
|3
|0
|10
|3
|—
|19
|Arizona
|3
|3
|0
|10
|0
|—
|16
First Quarter
TB_FG Succop 38, 13:23. Drive: 6 plays, 55 yards, 1:37. Key Play: R.White 18 run. Tampa Bay 3, Arizona 0.
Ari_FG Prater 56, :32. Drive: 5 plays, 23 yards, 1:15. Key Plays: Dortch 20 run; McSorley 3 run on 3rd-and-10. Tampa Bay 3, Arizona 3.
Second Quarter
TB_FG Succop 35, 8:14. Drive: 16 plays, 58 yards, 7:18. Key Plays: Brady 5 pass to Godwin on 3rd-and-2; Fournette 23 run; Brady 12 pass to Godwin; Brady 5 pass to Godwin on 3rd-and-6; Brady 2 run on 4th-and-1; Brady 8 pass to Fournette on 3rd-and-19. Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 3.
Ari_FG Prater 53, :08. Drive: 9 plays, 35 yards, 00:59. Key Play: McSorley 17 pass to Dortch on 3rd-and-7. Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 6.
Fourth Quarter
Ari_FG Prater 39, 14:07. Drive: 9 plays, 60 yards, 4:01. Key Plays: Wilson 0 interception return to Arizona 19; Conner 3 run on 3rd-and-1; McSorley 47 pass to Brown. Arizona 9, Tampa Bay 6.
Ari_Conner 22 run (Prater kick), 10:53. Drive: 5 plays, 33 yards, 1:39. Key Play: McSorley 2 run on 3rd-and-1. Arizona 16, Tampa Bay 6.
TB_R.White 3 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 8:07. Drive: 8 plays, 67 yards, 2:44. Key Plays: Thompkins kick return to Tampa Bay 33; Brady 44 pass to Fournette; Brady 10 pass to Fournette on 3rd-and-5. Arizona 16, Tampa Bay 13.
TB_FG Succop 42, 2:27. Drive: 9 plays, 31 yards, 2:22. Key Play: Brady 12 pass to Godwin on 3rd-and-6. Tampa Bay 16, Arizona 16.
First Overtime
TB_FG Succop 40, 3:41. Drive: 9 plays, 66 yards, 4:02. Key Plays: Brady 23 pass to Gage; Brady 16 pass to Evans; Brady 13 pass to Gage. Tampa Bay 19, Arizona 16.
A_63,393.
|TB
|Ari
|FIRST DOWNS
|21
|16
|Rushing
|5
|8
|Passing
|15
|8
|Penalty
|1
|0
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|6-17
|5-19
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-2
|1-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|396
|325
|Total Plays
|78
|74
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|4.4
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|115
|121
|Rushes
|30
|27
|Avg per rush
|3.833
|4.481
|NET YARDS PASSING
|281
|204
|Sacked-Yds lost
|0-0
|1-17
|Gross-Yds passing
|281
|221
|Completed-Att.
|32-48
|25-46
|Had Intercepted
|2
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|5.854
|4.34
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|6-6-5
|5-5-2
|PUNTS-Avg.
|5-48.8
|7-46.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|82
|127
|Punt Returns
|1-14
|5-71
|Kickoff Returns
|3-68
|1-17
|Interceptions
|1-0
|2-39
|PENALTIES-Yds
|5-30
|6-74
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|36:57
|29:22
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Fournette 20-72, R.White 7-36, Vaughn 1-6, Brady 2-1. Arizona, Conner 15-79, Dortch 3-25, McSorley 7-14, Ingram 1-2, Brown 1-1.
PASSING_Tampa Bay, Brady 32-48-2-281. Arizona, McSorley 24-45-1-217, Lee 1-1-0-4.
RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Fournette 9-90, Godwin 8-63, Gage 5-65, R.White 4-17, Evans 3-29, Otton 2-12, Jones 1-5. Arizona, Dortch 10-98, Conner 7-41, Brown 3-57, McBride 3-17, Grugier-Hill 1-4, Hopkins 1-4.
PUNT RETURNS_Tampa Bay, Thompkins 1-14. Arizona, Cooper 5-71.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Tampa Bay, Thompkins 3-68. Arizona, Cooper 1-17.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Tampa Bay, David 7-3-0, Edwards 6-1-0, D.White 5-4-0, Ryan 5-3-0, Winfield 4-3-0, Nelson 3-1-1, Davis 3-1-0, Murphy-Bunting 3-1-0, Gholston 2-1-0, Hicks 2-0-0, Nunez-Roches 2-0-0, Delaney 1-0-0, Evans 1-0-0, Leverett 1-0-0, O'Connor 1-0-0, Neal 0-1-0, Tryon-Shoyinka 0-1-0. Arizona, Thompson 9-2-0, Niemann 6-4-0, Baker 6-3-0, I.Simmons 5-6-0, Collins 5-1-0, Watt 5-1-0, Hamilton 4-0-0, Ledbetter 3-1-0, Wilson 3-1-0, Sanders 2-2-0, Matthew 2-1-0, Grugier-Hill 2-0-0, McBride 2-0-0, Vallejo 1-1-0, Hill 1-0-0, C.Thomas 1-0-0, Golden 0-4-0, Fotu 0-3-0, Dogbe 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Tampa Bay, Neal 1-0. Arizona, Wilson 2-39.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee John Hussey, Ump Alan Eck, HL Robin DeLorenzo, LJ Carl Johnson, FJ Jabir Walker, SJ Allen Baynes, BJ Brad Freeman, Replay James Nicholson.
