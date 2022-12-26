Tampa Bay33010319
Arizona33010016

First Quarter

TB_FG Succop 38, 13:23. Drive: 6 plays, 55 yards, 1:37. Key Play: R.White 18 run. Tampa Bay 3, Arizona 0.

Ari_FG Prater 56, :32. Drive: 5 plays, 23 yards, 1:15. Key Plays: Dortch 20 run; McSorley 3 run on 3rd-and-10. Tampa Bay 3, Arizona 3.

Second Quarter

TB_FG Succop 35, 8:14. Drive: 16 plays, 58 yards, 7:18. Key Plays: Brady 5 pass to Godwin on 3rd-and-2; Fournette 23 run; Brady 12 pass to Godwin; Brady 5 pass to Godwin on 3rd-and-6; Brady 2 run on 4th-and-1; Brady 8 pass to Fournette on 3rd-and-19. Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 3.

Ari_FG Prater 53, :08. Drive: 9 plays, 35 yards, 00:59. Key Play: McSorley 17 pass to Dortch on 3rd-and-7. Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 6.

Fourth Quarter

Ari_FG Prater 39, 14:07. Drive: 9 plays, 60 yards, 4:01. Key Plays: Wilson 0 interception return to Arizona 19; Conner 3 run on 3rd-and-1; McSorley 47 pass to Brown. Arizona 9, Tampa Bay 6.

Ari_Conner 22 run (Prater kick), 10:53. Drive: 5 plays, 33 yards, 1:39. Key Play: McSorley 2 run on 3rd-and-1. Arizona 16, Tampa Bay 6.

TB_R.White 3 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 8:07. Drive: 8 plays, 67 yards, 2:44. Key Plays: Thompkins kick return to Tampa Bay 33; Brady 44 pass to Fournette; Brady 10 pass to Fournette on 3rd-and-5. Arizona 16, Tampa Bay 13.

TB_FG Succop 42, 2:27. Drive: 9 plays, 31 yards, 2:22. Key Play: Brady 12 pass to Godwin on 3rd-and-6. Tampa Bay 16, Arizona 16.

First Overtime

TB_FG Succop 40, 3:41. Drive: 9 plays, 66 yards, 4:02. Key Plays: Brady 23 pass to Gage; Brady 16 pass to Evans; Brady 13 pass to Gage. Tampa Bay 19, Arizona 16.

A_63,393.

TBAri
FIRST DOWNS2116
Rushing58
Passing158
Penalty10
THIRD DOWN EFF6-175-19
FOURTH DOWN EFF1-21-1
TOTAL NET YARDS396325
Total Plays7874
Avg Gain5.14.4
NET YARDS RUSHING115121
Rushes3027
Avg per rush3.8334.481
NET YARDS PASSING281204
Sacked-Yds lost0-01-17
Gross-Yds passing281221
Completed-Att.32-4825-46
Had Intercepted21
Yards-Pass Play5.8544.34
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB6-6-55-5-2
PUNTS-Avg.5-48.87-46.0
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE82127
Punt Returns1-145-71
Kickoff Returns3-681-17
Interceptions1-02-39
PENALTIES-Yds5-306-74
FUMBLES-Lost0-02-2
TIME OF POSSESSION36:5729:22

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Fournette 20-72, R.White 7-36, Vaughn 1-6, Brady 2-1. Arizona, Conner 15-79, Dortch 3-25, McSorley 7-14, Ingram 1-2, Brown 1-1.

PASSING_Tampa Bay, Brady 32-48-2-281. Arizona, McSorley 24-45-1-217, Lee 1-1-0-4.

RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Fournette 9-90, Godwin 8-63, Gage 5-65, R.White 4-17, Evans 3-29, Otton 2-12, Jones 1-5. Arizona, Dortch 10-98, Conner 7-41, Brown 3-57, McBride 3-17, Grugier-Hill 1-4, Hopkins 1-4.

PUNT RETURNS_Tampa Bay, Thompkins 1-14. Arizona, Cooper 5-71.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Tampa Bay, Thompkins 3-68. Arizona, Cooper 1-17.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Tampa Bay, David 7-3-0, Edwards 6-1-0, D.White 5-4-0, Ryan 5-3-0, Winfield 4-3-0, Nelson 3-1-1, Davis 3-1-0, Murphy-Bunting 3-1-0, Gholston 2-1-0, Hicks 2-0-0, Nunez-Roches 2-0-0, Delaney 1-0-0, Evans 1-0-0, Leverett 1-0-0, O'Connor 1-0-0, Neal 0-1-0, Tryon-Shoyinka 0-1-0. Arizona, Thompson 9-2-0, Niemann 6-4-0, Baker 6-3-0, I.Simmons 5-6-0, Collins 5-1-0, Watt 5-1-0, Hamilton 4-0-0, Ledbetter 3-1-0, Wilson 3-1-0, Sanders 2-2-0, Matthew 2-1-0, Grugier-Hill 2-0-0, McBride 2-0-0, Vallejo 1-1-0, Hill 1-0-0, C.Thomas 1-0-0, Golden 0-4-0, Fotu 0-3-0, Dogbe 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Tampa Bay, Neal 1-0. Arizona, Wilson 2-39.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee John Hussey, Ump Alan Eck, HL Robin DeLorenzo, LJ Carl Johnson, FJ Jabir Walker, SJ Allen Baynes, BJ Brad Freeman, Replay James Nicholson.

