Tampa Bay33010319
Arizona33010016

First Quarter

TB_FG Succop 38, 13:23.

Ari_FG Prater 56, :32.

Second Quarter

TB_FG Succop 35, 8:14.

Ari_FG Prater 53, :08.

Fourth Quarter

Ari_FG Prater 39, 14:07.

Ari_Conner 22 run (Prater kick), 10:53.

TB_R.White 3 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 8:07.

TB_FG Succop 42, 2:27.

First Overtime

TB_FG Succop 40, 3:41.

A_63,393.

TBAri
First downs2116
Total Net Yards396325
Rushes-yards30-11527-121
Passing281204
Punt Returns1-145-71
Kickoff Returns3-681-17
Interceptions Ret.1-02-39
Comp-Att-Int32-48-225-46-1
Sacked-Yards Lost0-01-17
Punts5-48.87-46.0
Fumbles-Lost0-02-2
Penalties-Yards5-306-74
Time of Possession36:5729:22

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Fournette 20-72, R.White 7-36, Vaughn 1-6, Brady 2-1. Arizona, Conner 15-79, Dortch 3-25, McSorley 7-14, Ingram 1-2, Brown 1-1.

PASSING_Tampa Bay, Brady 32-48-2-281. Arizona, McSorley 24-45-1-217, Lee 1-1-0-4.

RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Fournette 9-90, Godwin 8-63, Gage 5-65, R.White 4-17, Evans 3-29, Otton 2-12, Jones 1-5. Arizona, Dortch 10-98, Conner 7-41, Brown 3-57, McBride 3-17, Grugier-Hill 1-4, Hopkins 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you