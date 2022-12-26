|Tampa Bay
|3
|3
|0
|10
|3
|—
|19
|Arizona
|3
|3
|0
|10
|0
|—
|16
First Quarter
TB_FG Succop 38, 13:23.
Ari_FG Prater 56, :32.
Second Quarter
TB_FG Succop 35, 8:14.
Ari_FG Prater 53, :08.
Fourth Quarter
Ari_FG Prater 39, 14:07.
Ari_Conner 22 run (Prater kick), 10:53.
TB_R.White 3 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 8:07.
TB_FG Succop 42, 2:27.
First Overtime
TB_FG Succop 40, 3:41.
A_63,393.
|TB
|Ari
|First downs
|21
|16
|Total Net Yards
|396
|325
|Rushes-yards
|30-115
|27-121
|Passing
|281
|204
|Punt Returns
|1-14
|5-71
|Kickoff Returns
|3-68
|1-17
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|2-39
|Comp-Att-Int
|32-48-2
|25-46-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|1-17
|Punts
|5-48.8
|7-46.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Penalties-Yards
|5-30
|6-74
|Time of Possession
|36:57
|29:22
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Fournette 20-72, R.White 7-36, Vaughn 1-6, Brady 2-1. Arizona, Conner 15-79, Dortch 3-25, McSorley 7-14, Ingram 1-2, Brown 1-1.
PASSING_Tampa Bay, Brady 32-48-2-281. Arizona, McSorley 24-45-1-217, Lee 1-1-0-4.
RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Fournette 9-90, Godwin 8-63, Gage 5-65, R.White 4-17, Evans 3-29, Otton 2-12, Jones 1-5. Arizona, Dortch 10-98, Conner 7-41, Brown 3-57, McBride 3-17, Grugier-Hill 1-4, Hopkins 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.