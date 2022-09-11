|Tampa Bay
|6
|6
|7
|0
|—
|19
|Dallas
|3
|0
|0
|0
|—
|3
First Quarter
Dal_FG Maher 51, 9:02.
TB_FG Succop 44, 5:05.
TB_FG Succop 38, 1:06.
Second Quarter
TB_FG Succop 29, 3:25.
TB_FG Succop 47, :14.
Third Quarter
TB_Evans 5 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 3:23.
A_93,797.
|TB
|Dal
|First downs
|18
|12
|Total Net Yards
|347
|244
|Rushes-yards
|33-152
|18-71
|Passing
|195
|173
|Punt Returns
|3-28
|1-3
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|4-77
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-15
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-27-1
|21-42-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-17
|4-25
|Punts
|3-50.667
|5-50.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-25
|10-73
|Time of Possession
|32:42
|27:18
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Fournette 21-127, Jones 2-17, R.White 6-14, Darden 1-2, Brady 2-(minus 1), Perriman 1-(minus 7). Dallas, Elliott 10-52, Prescott 2-11, Pollard 6-8.
PASSING_Tampa Bay, Brady 18-27-1-212. Dallas, Prescott 14-29-1-134, Rush 7-13-0-64.
RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Evans 5-71, Jones 3-69, Godwin 3-35, Gage 2-13, Fournette 2-10, R.White 2-7, Brate 1-7. Dallas, Schultz 7-62, N.Brown 5-68, Lamb 2-29, Houston 2-16, Pollard 2-14, Fehoko 2-12, Elliott 1-(minus 3).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tampa Bay, Succop 36.
