Tampa Bay667019
Dallas30003

First Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 51, 9:02.

TB_FG Succop 44, 5:05.

TB_FG Succop 38, 1:06.

Second Quarter

TB_FG Succop 29, 3:25.

TB_FG Succop 47, :14.

Third Quarter

TB_Evans 5 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 3:23.

A_93,797.

TBDal
First downs1812
Total Net Yards347244
Rushes-yards33-15218-71
Passing195173
Punt Returns3-281-3
Kickoff Returns0-04-77
Interceptions Ret.1-151-0
Comp-Att-Int18-27-121-42-1
Sacked-Yards Lost2-174-25
Punts3-50.6675-50.8
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards5-2510-73
Time of Possession32:4227:18

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Fournette 21-127, Jones 2-17, R.White 6-14, Darden 1-2, Brady 2-(minus 1), Perriman 1-(minus 7). Dallas, Elliott 10-52, Prescott 2-11, Pollard 6-8.

PASSING_Tampa Bay, Brady 18-27-1-212. Dallas, Prescott 14-29-1-134, Rush 7-13-0-64.

RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Evans 5-71, Jones 3-69, Godwin 3-35, Gage 2-13, Fournette 2-10, R.White 2-7, Brate 1-7. Dallas, Schultz 7-62, N.Brown 5-68, Lamb 2-29, Houston 2-16, Pollard 2-14, Fehoko 2-12, Elliott 1-(minus 3).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tampa Bay, Succop 36.

