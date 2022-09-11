|Tampa Bay
|6
|6
|7
|0
|—
|19
|Dallas
|3
|0
|0
|0
|—
|3
First Quarter
Dal_FG Maher 51, 9:02. Drive: 15 plays, 54 yards, 5:58. Key Plays: Turpin kick return to Dallas 14; Prescott 11 pass to Houston; Prescott 16 pass to Lamb on 3rd-and-7; Prescott 9 pass to N.Brown on 3rd-and-8. Dallas 3, Tampa Bay 0.
TB_FG Succop 44, 5:05. Drive: 8 plays, 49 yards, 3:57. Key Plays: Brady 24 pass to Godwin; Brady 20 pass to Evans. Tampa Bay 3, Dallas 3.
TB_FG Succop 38, 1:06. Drive: 7 plays, 49 yards, 2:47. Key Plays: Brady 19 pass to Evans; Fournette 17 run. Tampa Bay 6, Dallas 3.
Second Quarter
TB_FG Succop 29, 3:25. Drive: 5 plays, 12 yards, 2:41. Key Plays: Winfield 15 interception return to Dallas 23; Jones 12 run. Tampa Bay 9, Dallas 3.
TB_FG Succop 47, :14. Drive: 8 plays, 61 yards, 1:32. Key Plays: Brady 7 pass to Brate on 3rd-and-4; Brady 48 pass to Jones. Tampa Bay 12, Dallas 3.
Third Quarter
TB_Evans 5 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 3:23. Drive: 9 plays, 79 yards, 4:44. Key Plays: Fournette 11 run; Fournette 17 run; Brady 10 pass to Evans on 3rd-and-3; Brady 17 pass to Evans. Tampa Bay 19, Dallas 3.
A_93,797.
|TB
|Dal
|FIRST DOWNS
|18
|12
|Rushing
|9
|4
|Passing
|9
|8
|Penalty
|0
|0
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|5-14
|3-15
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|2-5
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|347
|244
|Total Plays
|62
|64
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|3.8
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|152
|71
|Rushes
|33
|18
|Avg per rush
|4.606
|3.944
|NET YARDS PASSING
|195
|173
|Sacked-Yds lost
|2-17
|4-25
|Gross-Yds passing
|212
|198
|Completed-Att.
|18-27
|21-42
|Had Intercepted
|1
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|6.724
|3.761
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|6-5-2
|2-2-2
|PUNTS-Avg.
|3-50.667
|5-50.8
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|43
|80
|Punt Returns
|3-28
|1-3
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|4-77
|Interceptions
|1-15
|1-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|5-25
|10-73
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|32:42
|27:18
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Fournette 21-127, Jones 2-17, R.White 6-14, Darden 1-2, Brady 2-(minus 1), Perriman 1-(minus 7). Dallas, Elliott 10-52, Prescott 2-11, Pollard 6-8.
PASSING_Tampa Bay, Brady 18-27-1-212. Dallas, Prescott 14-29-1-134, Rush 7-13-0-64.
RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Evans 5-71, Jones 3-69, Godwin 3-35, Gage 2-13, Fournette 2-10, R.White 2-7, Brate 1-7. Dallas, Schultz 7-62, N.Brown 5-68, Lamb 2-29, Houston 2-16, Pollard 2-14, Fehoko 2-12, Elliott 1-(minus 3).
PUNT RETURNS_Tampa Bay, Darden 3-28. Dallas, Turpin 1-3.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Tampa Bay, None. Dallas, Turpin 4-77.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Tampa Bay, D.White 7-1-2, Winfield 5-1-0, Davis 4-1-0, Edwards 4-1-0, Dean 4-0-0, David 3-3-0, Ryan 3-2-0, Barrett 2-0-0, Nelson 1-1-1, Vea 1-0-1, Evans 1-0-0, Hall 1-0-0, Tryon-Shoyinka 1-0-0, Hicks 0-2-0, Gholston 0-1-0, Nunez-Roches 0-1-0. Dallas, Vander Esch 6-3-0, A.Brown 5-2-0, Parsons 4-1-2, Lewis 4-1-0, Wilson 4-1-0, Kearse 3-4-0, Odighizuwa 3-1-0, Diggs 3-0-0, Armstrong 2-2-0, Hooker 2-1-0, Hill 2-0-0, Lawrence 1-3-0, Barr 1-2-0, Biadasz 1-0-0, Bohanna 0-2-0, Gallimore 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Tampa Bay, Winfield 1-15. Dallas, Wilson 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tampa Bay, Succop 36.
OFFICIALS_Referee Ron Torbert, Ump Mark Pellis, LJ Tim Podraza, FJ Ryan Dickson, SJ Keith Washington, BJ Tony Josselyn, Replay Denise Crudup.
