First Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 51, 9:02. Drive: 15 plays, 54 yards, 5:58. Key Plays: Turpin kick return to Dallas 14; Prescott 11 pass to Houston; Prescott 16 pass to Lamb on 3rd-and-7; Prescott 9 pass to N.Brown on 3rd-and-8. Dallas 3, Tampa Bay 0.

TB_FG Succop 44, 5:05. Drive: 8 plays, 49 yards, 3:57. Key Plays: Brady 24 pass to Godwin; Brady 20 pass to Evans. Tampa Bay 3, Dallas 3.

TB_FG Succop 38, 1:06. Drive: 7 plays, 49 yards, 2:47. Key Plays: Brady 19 pass to Evans; Fournette 17 run. Tampa Bay 6, Dallas 3.

Second Quarter

TB_FG Succop 29, 3:25. Drive: 5 plays, 12 yards, 2:41. Key Plays: Winfield 15 interception return to Dallas 23; Jones 12 run. Tampa Bay 9, Dallas 3.

TB_FG Succop 47, :14. Drive: 8 plays, 61 yards, 1:32. Key Plays: Brady 7 pass to Brate on 3rd-and-4; Brady 48 pass to Jones. Tampa Bay 12, Dallas 3.

Third Quarter

TB_Evans 5 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 3:23. Drive: 9 plays, 79 yards, 4:44. Key Plays: Fournette 11 run; Fournette 17 run; Brady 10 pass to Evans on 3rd-and-3; Brady 17 pass to Evans. Tampa Bay 19, Dallas 3.

A_93,797.

TBDal
FIRST DOWNS1812
Rushing94
Passing98
Penalty00
THIRD DOWN EFF5-143-15
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-02-5
TOTAL NET YARDS347244
Total Plays6264
Avg Gain5.63.8
NET YARDS RUSHING15271
Rushes3318
Avg per rush4.6063.944
NET YARDS PASSING195173
Sacked-Yds lost2-174-25
Gross-Yds passing212198
Completed-Att.18-2721-42
Had Intercepted11
Yards-Pass Play6.7243.761
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB6-5-22-2-2
PUNTS-Avg.3-50.6675-50.8
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE4380
Punt Returns3-281-3
Kickoff Returns0-04-77
Interceptions1-151-0
PENALTIES-Yds5-2510-73
FUMBLES-Lost0-00-0
TIME OF POSSESSION32:4227:18

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Fournette 21-127, Jones 2-17, R.White 6-14, Darden 1-2, Brady 2-(minus 1), Perriman 1-(minus 7). Dallas, Elliott 10-52, Prescott 2-11, Pollard 6-8.

PASSING_Tampa Bay, Brady 18-27-1-212. Dallas, Prescott 14-29-1-134, Rush 7-13-0-64.

RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Evans 5-71, Jones 3-69, Godwin 3-35, Gage 2-13, Fournette 2-10, R.White 2-7, Brate 1-7. Dallas, Schultz 7-62, N.Brown 5-68, Lamb 2-29, Houston 2-16, Pollard 2-14, Fehoko 2-12, Elliott 1-(minus 3).

PUNT RETURNS_Tampa Bay, Darden 3-28. Dallas, Turpin 1-3.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Tampa Bay, None. Dallas, Turpin 4-77.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Tampa Bay, D.White 7-1-2, Winfield 5-1-0, Davis 4-1-0, Edwards 4-1-0, Dean 4-0-0, David 3-3-0, Ryan 3-2-0, Barrett 2-0-0, Nelson 1-1-1, Vea 1-0-1, Evans 1-0-0, Hall 1-0-0, Tryon-Shoyinka 1-0-0, Hicks 0-2-0, Gholston 0-1-0, Nunez-Roches 0-1-0. Dallas, Vander Esch 6-3-0, A.Brown 5-2-0, Parsons 4-1-2, Lewis 4-1-0, Wilson 4-1-0, Kearse 3-4-0, Odighizuwa 3-1-0, Diggs 3-0-0, Armstrong 2-2-0, Hooker 2-1-0, Hill 2-0-0, Lawrence 1-3-0, Barr 1-2-0, Biadasz 1-0-0, Bohanna 0-2-0, Gallimore 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Tampa Bay, Winfield 1-15. Dallas, Wilson 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tampa Bay, Succop 36.

OFFICIALS_Referee Ron Torbert, Ump Mark Pellis, LJ Tim Podraza, FJ Ryan Dickson, SJ Keith Washington, BJ Tony Josselyn, Replay Denise Crudup.

