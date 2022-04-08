|Baltimore
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|Totals
|30
|2
|8
|2
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Díaz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ramirez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hays rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Choi ph-1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Santander lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Urías 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|B.Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mejía ph-c
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stewart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Lowe dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gutierrez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Margot rf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Odor ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Phillips ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Owings pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|01x
|—
|2
DP_Baltimore 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Baltimore 9, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Urías (1), Mancini (1). HR_Santander (1). SF_B.Lowe (1), Mejía (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Means
|4
|6
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Baker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pérez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tate
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|López L,0-1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Fry
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|McClanahan
|4
|1-3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Chargois
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wisler BS,0-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Springs
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Kittredge W,1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Feyereisen H,1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Raley S,1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Tate pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
HBP_McClanahan (Mullins).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:14. A_25,025 (25,000).
