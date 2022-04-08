BaltimoreTampa Bay
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33171Totals30282
Mullins cf4010Díaz 3b4110
Mountcastle 1b4010Franco ss4030
Mancini dh4010Ramirez 1b3000
Hays rf3000Choi ph-1b0100
Santander lf3111Arozarena lf4020
Urías 2b4010B.Lowe 2b3001
Mateo ss3010Zunino c3000
Chirinos c3000Mejía ph-c0001
Stewart ph1000J.Lowe dh2000
Gutierrez 3b3000Margot rf2020
Odor ph1010Phillips ph-rf2000
Owings pr0000Kiermaier cf3000

Baltimore0000010001
Tampa Bay00100001x2

DP_Baltimore 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Baltimore 9, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Urías (1), Mancini (1). HR_Santander (1). SF_B.Lowe (1), Mejía (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Baltimore
Means461115
Baker100001
Pérez100002
Tate111101
López L,0-12-310020
Fry1-300000
Tampa Bay
McClanahan41-340027
Chargois2-300001
Wisler BS,0-1111100
Springs100003
Kittredge W,1-0110011
Feyereisen H,12-310001
Raley S,1-11-300001

Tate pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_McClanahan (Mullins).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:14. A_25,025 (25,000).

